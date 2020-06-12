/
13 Apartments for rent in Leesville, LA📍
301 West Lula St
301 W Lula St, Leesville, LA
2 Bedrooms
$500
550 sqft
301 West Lula St Available 06/15/20 Newly Remodeled 2 Bedroom 1 Bath - Remodeled 2 Bedroom 1 Bath located in the center of Leesville, just 1 block off of Hwy 171. Appliances include; refrigerator, stove,.
906 Marvin Ave
906 Marvin Avenue, Leesville, LA
4 Bedrooms
$950
1769 sqft
906 Marvin Ave Available 07/15/20 Completely Remodeled 4 Bed 2 Bath - Completely Remodeled 2 years ago, this 3/4 Bedroom 2 bath home in the Lee Hills Area.
1 Katherine Loop
1 Katherine Loop, Leesville, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1160 sqft
Nice corner lot, fenced back yard, newly remodeled, hard wood floors, new appliances, ceiling fans 3 bedroom home, 1 1/2 bathrooms, newly remodeled, new appliances, fenced backyard, corner lot, hard wood floors , ceiling fans
310 Belview Rd
310 Belview Road, Leesville, LA
3 Bedrooms
$775
1200 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Across from Leesville Sr, Jr, Elem Schools - Very well kept 3 Bedroom 2 Bath directly across the street from Leesville Elementary, Junior and Senior High School. On a corner lot with a fenced back yard and single car carport.
2109 Kings Rd
2109 Kings Rd, Leesville, LA
3 Bedrooms
$775
1450 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in the Lee Hills Area - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home with a Large Den with a Fenced Back Yard in the Lee Hills Area. New paint on the Walls and Tile floor in the Utility Room.
502 Magnolia
502 Magnolia Street, New Llano, LA
3 Bedrooms
$900
1450 sqft
502 Magnolia - Well maintained home with two bedroom that have baths to access from. One bedroom is very large. Home has fenced back yard with a building for storage and covered patio. (RLNE5665446)
317 Hickory
317 Hickory Street, New Llano, LA
3 Bedrooms
$795
1100 sqft
317 Hickory Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath in New Llano - 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath in New Llano on a large corner lot with fenced backyard. New Paint, some new Flooring.
118 Clarence Ave
118 Clarence Avenue, New Llano, LA
3 Bedrooms
$825
1100 sqft
118 Clarence Ave Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom 2 bath in New Llano - This recently remodeled 3 Bedroom 2 Bath with a large livingroom, new Hickory Kitchen Cabinets, Ceiling Fans in each bedroom.
106 Jennifer Drive
106 Jennifer Drive, New Llano, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,275
2500 sqft
Lovely features include a Sun Room with Peaceful setting! Lovely Fireplace in Great Room. 4 Awesome Bedrooms and 3 Full Baths making it great for family Mornings.
146 SmithBrook Rd
146 Smithbrook Road, Vernon County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
2050 sqft
146 SmithBrook Rd Available 08/01/20 3/4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Custom Home on 3 Acres just 5 minutes from North Fort Gates - Beautiful Fully Custom 3/4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath home located just 5 inutes from both the Alligator Lake and North Fort Polk Gate.
12395 Lake Charles Highway - 1
12395 Lake Charles Hwy, New Llano, LA
Studio
$600
700 sqft
Opportune location on busy Hwy 171 in shopping center. Excellent visibility in full strip mall.
121 Small Oaks
121 Small Oaks Rd, Vernon County, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,499
1950 sqft
THIS GORGEOUS HOUSE WON' LAST LONG ! Has a fenced backyard. ALMOST NEW GORGEOUS HOUSE- 4 BED,2 BATH. OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH A GREAT ROOM WITH LIVING ROOM AND DINING AREA.
118 Virginia
118 Virginia Street, Vernon County, LA
4 Bedrooms
$650
1290 sqft
4 Bedroom 2 Bath on Vernon lake - 4 Bedroom 2 Bath just 7 minutes from town on a channel of Vernon Lake. Laminate Flooring throughout, Cathedral Ceiling in the Livingroom with a Ceiling Fan.
The average rent price for Leesville rentals listed on Apartment List is $820.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Leesville from include DeRidder, Alexandria, Jasper, and New Llano.