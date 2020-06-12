Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:41 AM

16 Apartments for rent in New Llano, LA

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
502 Magnolia
502 Magnolia Street, New Llano, LA
3 Bedrooms
$900
1450 sqft
502 Magnolia - Well maintained home with two bedroom that have baths to access from. One bedroom is very large. Home has fenced back yard with a building for storage and covered patio. (RLNE5665446)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
317 Hickory
317 Hickory Street, New Llano, LA
3 Bedrooms
$795
1100 sqft
317 Hickory Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath in New Llano - 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath in New Llano on a large corner lot with fenced backyard. New Paint, some new Flooring.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
118 Clarence Ave
118 Clarence Avenue, New Llano, LA
3 Bedrooms
$825
1100 sqft
118 Clarence Ave Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom 2 bath in New Llano - This recently remodeled 3 Bedroom 2 Bath with a large livingroom, new Hickory Kitchen Cabinets, Ceiling Fans in each bedroom.

Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
106 Jennifer Drive
106 Jennifer Drive, New Llano, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,275
2500 sqft
Lovely features include a Sun Room with Peaceful setting! Lovely Fireplace in Great Room. 4 Awesome Bedrooms and 3 Full Baths making it great for family Mornings.

Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
12395 Lake Charles Highway - 1
12395 Lake Charles Hwy, New Llano, LA
Studio
$600
700 sqft
Opportune location on busy Hwy 171 in shopping center. Excellent visibility in full strip mall.
Results within 1 mile of New Llano

Last updated December 18 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
2109 Kings Rd
2109 Kings Rd, Leesville, LA
3 Bedrooms
$775
1450 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in the Lee Hills Area - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home with a Large Den with a Fenced Back Yard in the Lee Hills Area. New paint on the Walls and Tile floor in the Utility Room.
Results within 5 miles of New Llano

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
301 West Lula St
301 W Lula St, Leesville, LA
2 Bedrooms
$500
550 sqft
301 West Lula St Available 06/15/20 Newly Remodeled 2 Bedroom 1 Bath - Remodeled 2 Bedroom 1 Bath located in the center of Leesville, just 1 block off of Hwy 171. Appliances include; refrigerator, stove,.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
224 Carl St #3
224 Carl St, Vernon County, LA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$695
1160 sqft
2010 Model 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Mobile Home - Exceptionally Clean 2010 Model, 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Mobile Home is located in a small private Mobile Home Park within the city limits and is privacy fenced. Washer, Dryer, Stove, Refrigerator, Microwave.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
906 Marvin Ave
906 Marvin Avenue, Leesville, LA
4 Bedrooms
$950
1769 sqft
906 Marvin Ave Available 07/15/20 Completely Remodeled 4 Bed 2 Bath - Completely Remodeled 2 years ago, this 3/4 Bedroom 2 bath home in the Lee Hills Area.

Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
1 Katherine Loop
1 Katherine Loop, Leesville, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1160 sqft
Nice corner lot, fenced back yard, newly remodeled, hard wood floors, new appliances, ceiling fans 3 bedroom home, 1 1/2 bathrooms, newly remodeled, new appliances, fenced backyard, corner lot, hard wood floors , ceiling fans

Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
121 Small Oaks
121 Small Oaks Rd, Vernon County, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,499
1950 sqft
THIS GORGEOUS HOUSE WON' LAST LONG ! Has a fenced backyard. ALMOST NEW GORGEOUS HOUSE- 4 BED,2 BATH. OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH A GREAT ROOM WITH LIVING ROOM AND DINING AREA.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
310 Belview Rd
310 Belview Road, Leesville, LA
3 Bedrooms
$775
1200 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Across from Leesville Sr, Jr, Elem Schools - Very well kept 3 Bedroom 2 Bath directly across the street from Leesville Elementary, Junior and Senior High School. On a corner lot with a fenced back yard and single car carport.
Results within 10 miles of New Llano

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
105 Mirante Dr.
105 Mirante Dr, Vernon County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
2000 sqft
Large 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in Rosepine school district.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
146 SmithBrook Rd
146 Smithbrook Road, Vernon County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
2050 sqft
146 SmithBrook Rd Available 08/01/20 3/4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Custom Home on 3 Acres just 5 minutes from North Fort Gates - Beautiful Fully Custom 3/4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath home located just 5 inutes from both the Alligator Lake and North Fort Polk Gate.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2610 Bailey Rd.
2610 Bailey Rd, Vernon County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$650
1280 sqft
2610 Bailey Rd. - 3 bedroom, 2 bath mobile home located in Rosepine school district. Lawn care is provided at this property. (RLNE2318606)

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
118 Virginia
118 Virginia Street, Vernon County, LA
4 Bedrooms
$650
1290 sqft
4 Bedroom 2 Bath on Vernon lake - 4 Bedroom 2 Bath just 7 minutes from town on a channel of Vernon Lake. Laminate Flooring throughout, Cathedral Ceiling in the Livingroom with a Ceiling Fan.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in New Llano?
The average rent price for New Llano rentals listed on Apartment List is $880.
What cities do people live in to commute to New Llano?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to New Llano from include DeRidder, Alexandria, Jasper, and Leesville.

