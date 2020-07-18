1837 6th Ave

Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven range recently renovated Property Amenities

Newly Renovated!!! - Property Id: 314349



This home has been completely renovated down to the studs. Tastefully remodeled in a way that you and your family can appreciate. Taking applications now on this must see home! Lawn care included. Call Today for your showing.

281-692-4340

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/314349

Property Id 314349



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5910527)