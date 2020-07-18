All apartments in Lake Charles
1837 6th Ave
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

1837 6th Ave

1837 6th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1837 6th Avenue, Lake Charles, LA 70601

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly Renovated!!! - Property Id: 314349

This home has been completely renovated down to the studs. Tastefully remodeled in a way that you and your family can appreciate. Taking applications now on this must see home! Lawn care included. Call Today for your showing.
281-692-4340
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/314349
Property Id 314349

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5910527)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1837 6th Ave have any available units?
1837 6th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Charles, LA.
What amenities does 1837 6th Ave have?
Some of 1837 6th Ave's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1837 6th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1837 6th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1837 6th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1837 6th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Charles.
Does 1837 6th Ave offer parking?
No, 1837 6th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1837 6th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1837 6th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1837 6th Ave have a pool?
No, 1837 6th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1837 6th Ave have accessible units?
No, 1837 6th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1837 6th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1837 6th Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 1837 6th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1837 6th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
