3 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:13 PM
105 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Jefferson, LA
Old Jefferson East
217 Barry
217 Barry Avenue, Jefferson, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Wonderful Single family home near Ochsner hospital features 3 bedrooms 1 full bath, nice floorplan parking for 2+ plus cars, renovated kitchen with granite counters, all appliances including washer and dryer, detached workshop, huge fenced yard,
Results within 1 mile of Jefferson
Leonidas
1819 dublin
1819 Dublin Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1200 sqft
1819 Dublin - Property Id: 308009 3-1.5 renovated. 1 block from trolly, great quite area. one block from trolly, walking distance to restaurants *** NOTE *** We can fully furnish this rental for an additional $200/mth.
Black Pearl
8014-8016 ST CHARLES AVE
8014 Saint Charles Ave, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1433 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Flat on St. Charles - his property is truly beautiful on the inside. Hardwood floors and cermaic tile, no carpet. Freshly painted. Master suite with a walkin closet. Unit comes with a stackable washer/dryer.
Old Metairie Country Club
301 AVENUE E Street
301 Avenue E, Metairie, LA
Rare, large, private Old Metairie family home for rent! Lovely 3,500 sf two story home on a 150' x 43' corner lot. The interior features 4 spacious bedrooms, 3.
Leonidas
8318 SYCAMORE Place
8318 Sycamore Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1500 sqft
PRIME UPTOWN LOCATION! WALK TO STREET CAR LINE, PALMER PARK, ROBERT GROCERY,OAK ST & MUCH MORE! RENOVATED KITCHEN & MASTER BATH IN 2015! WOOD FLOORS/NO CARPET. BEAUTIFUL LARGE SCREENED-IN PORCH.
Holly Grove
8735 APRICOT Street
8735 Apricot Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1350 sqft
Beautifully renovated Farmhouse style located in Uptown/Hollygrove!!! Walking distance to Streetcars, Restaurants, Parks!!! This is a large single family home w/ raised basement. Agent/Owner. Rental is on 1st floor.
Black Pearl
7836 St Charles
7836 Saint Charles Avenue, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
3 bedroom, 1 bath apartment right on St Charles Ave.
Leonidas
8212 OAK STREET Street
8212 Oak Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1000 sqft
NEW PRICE $2100, UTILITIES INCLUDED, LOCATION! LOCATION! UNIVERSITY. NEW PAINT INCLUDES W/D IN UNIT. Check out this hip, renovated 3 bedroom/1 bath apartment on the Oak Street corridor.
Holly Grove
3402 LIVINGSTON Street
3402 Livingston Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1015 sqft
**PRICE REDUCTION** $50 OFF 1ST MONTH'S RENT WITH A 6 MONTH LEASE! This upstairs unit was recently renovated and is centrally located.
Marleyville - Fontainbleau
2221 S Carrollton
2221 South Carrollton Avenue, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Great Town home in popular Carrollton area. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with renovated kitchen, fresh paint, spacious rooms, tons of storage, off street parking, private patio off of the living room.
Manson Place
3934 Bauvais St
3934 Bauvais Street, Metairie, LA
4 -bedroom two bath home in Metairie - Property Id: 237602 4 BEDROOMS + 2 BATHS , 3934 Bauvais St. Metairie, 70001....IN GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD .....INSIDE LAUNDRY (GAS/ELECTRIC) , RECENTLY REPLACED CENTRAL AIR AND HEAT......... GREAT AREA NEAR ST.
Haring Heights
124 GRUNER Road
124 Gruner Road, Metairie, LA
Come enjoy this light bright & airy town-home in Metairie! Wood floors through out, open floor plan, tons of cabinet space in the kitchen w/ granite counter tops, large master bedroom w/ tray ceilings, master bath has dual vanities, soaker tub &
Results within 5 miles of Jefferson
Harvard Estates
Parktowne Townhomes
4960 York St, Metairie, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,780
1597 sqft
This modern community is close to I-10 and I-630. It offers residents a private drive, backyard space, a balcony or patio, and large living areas. On-site amenities include a playground, covered gazebos and outside storage.
Lower Garden District
The Saulet
1420 Annunciation St, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,140
1370 sqft
Excellent location close to the world-famous restaurants and shops of Magazine Street. Units feature air conditioning, garbage disposal, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community has pool, yoga, parking and gym.
Bayou St. John
The Esplanade at City Park Apartments
3443 Esplanade Ave, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,115
1485 sqft
Minutes from Downtown Tulsa near River Parks and the Brookside shopping district. Pool with sundeck, well-equipped fitness center, basketball and volleyball courts, and a picnic area for residents.
Cleary 4
Camelot Court
3710 Lilac Ln, Metairie, LA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to I-10, these homes feature private backyards, modern kitchens, and full-size washers. Community amenities include a courtyard and a swimming pool, in addition to 24-hour emergency maintenance.
French Quarter
THE ANNEX
939 Iberville Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$3,550
1764 sqft
All that was, is new again. What first emerged nearly a century ago rises again for an encore, bestowing a rare echelon of New Orleans lifestyle that can only be described as French Quarter luxe.
Audubon
5828 Clara St
5828 Clara Street, New Orleans, LA
Available 07/25/20 Location!!! Spacious 4BR/2BA apartment uptown - Property Id: 311099 Spacious 4BR/2BA apartment uptown-easy 3 block walk to universities and Freret St! This is THE best deal you will find for this size apartment in this area.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Central City
2822 3rd St A
2822 Third Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
800 sqft
Newly Renovated In Central City - Property Id: 97058 This unit is upstairs and has three separate bedrooms one bath with pedestal sink.
Delimont
460 Carrollton
460 Carrollton Avenue, Metairie, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1800 sqft
In Old Metairie - Newly Renovated 3bed 2 bath home (RLNE5812747)
Central City
1727 Terpsichore St.
1727 Terpsichore Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
LOCATION!!! 3 Bedroom with New Orleans Charm - Uptown Apartment - 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, central a/h, washer/dryer hook ups, nice furnished kitchen, wood floors, lots of New Orleans Charm!!!! No pets. $1000 security deposit.
Lakeview Park
996 ROBERT E LEE Boulevard
996 Robert E. Lee Boulevard, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1856 sqft
BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED DOUBLE THAT FEELS LIKE A SINGLE FAMILY HOME. HARDWOOD FLOORS IN LIVING/DINING & UPSTAIRS BEDROOMS. 3 BDRMS 2 FULL BATHS, LIVING/DINING COMBO, FAMILY ROOM, BIG EAT IN KITCHEN & LAUNDRY AREA.
Clearview-Transcontinental
4905 RYE Street
4905 Rye Street, Metairie, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1600 sqft
This gorgeous home features an open floor plan, large island, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, large island, and spacious living room.
Navarre
5318 GENERAL DIAZ Street
5318 General Diaz Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1264 sqft
LOWER DUPLEX IN QUIET AREA OF LAKEVIEW STEPS TO DELGADO COMMUNITY COLLEGE. SEPARATE LIVING DINING ROOMS, KITCHEN W/LOTS OF CABIENTS, STOVE & REFRIGERATOR. 3 BDRMS 1.5 BATHS. FENCED BACKYARD. DOUBLE DETACHED CARPORT IS SHARED W/UPSTAIRS NEIGHBOR.
