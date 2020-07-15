/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:39 PM
170 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Jefferson, LA
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
504 HYMAN Drive
504 Hyman Drive, Jefferson, LA
2 Bedrooms
$950
1200 sqft
Cozy 2 bedroom-1 bath apartment in Old Jefferson. Hard wood floors throughout with alot of windows makes this unit light and bright! Updated feel with cute kitchen equipped with range oven, refrigerator and dishwasher.
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Old Jefferson East
127 ADDISON Street
127 Addison Street, Jefferson, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
735 sqft
2020 renovated front/back double with excellent finishes. Front unit is available, which is a 2 bedroom/1 bathroom fully furnished apartment (except for mattress).
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Harlem
2817 RIVER Road
2817 River Road, Jefferson, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
927 sqft
Wonderful Old Jefferson 1st Floor unit across street from Levee with Community Pool! Enjoy the River breezes on your private patio or front landing. Don't miss out, off street parking for 2 cars.
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Old Jefferson East
601 BETZ Avenue
601 Betz Avenue, Jefferson, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1170 sqft
A wonderful jewel! 2 beds/2 full baths.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Jefferson Park Avenue
616 Jefferson Park Ave.
616 Jefferson Park Avenue, Jefferson, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
900 sqft
616 Jefferson Park Ave. Available 07/20/20 Remodeled 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Single Family Home with Bonus Room - This 2 bedroom home features beautifully restored hardwood floors throughout and newly tiled kitchen and bathrooms.
Results within 1 mile of Jefferson
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 06:20 PM
13 Units Available
Elmwood Business District
Citrus Creek East
5245 Citrus Blvd, River Ridge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1052 sqft
We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 15 at 06:44 PM
15 Units Available
Elmwood Business District
Citrus Creek West
5323 Citrus Blvd, River Ridge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1052 sqft
We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 06:31 PM
19 Units Available
Elmwood Business District
Palmetto Creek
5101 Citrus Blvd, Elmwood, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1327 sqft
Community offers a swimming pool, pet walk, on-site fitness center, gazebos and tennis court. Units have fully-equipped kitchens, faux-wood flooring, full-size washer/dryer and large bathrooms.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
East Carrollton
729 Fern St.
729 Fern Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1200 sqft
729 Fern St - Beautiful and spacious 2 bedroom apartment right of of Maple St. Have breakfast at Satsuma every morning. beautiful wood floors, ceiling fans, central ac, and new washer and dryer.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 08:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Leonidas
1733 Hollygrove St
1733 Hollygrove Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1 sqft
Great modified shotgun 2/3 bedroom depending on chosen use with 2 full baths and 2 large closets. br Stainless steel kitchen appliances with microwave and dishwasher.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Leonidas
8730 GREEN Street
8730 Green Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$900
800 sqft
Section 8 tenants accepted. This Newly renovated 2/1 home is move-in ready. It's equipped with Beautiful Granite countertops, Refrigerator, washer and dryer hook-up. It wont last long.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Leonidas
8529 Spruce Street
8529 Spruce Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$975
850 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom apartment off of Carrollton. wood floors and fenced in yard. Tall ceilings with ceiling fans. Shotgun style with closets in each bedroom and storage above. Shed in backyard for storage.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Leonidas
2712 DUBLIN Street
2712 Dublin Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
966 sqft
ADORABLE 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH FURNISHED RENTAL UPTOWN. ALSO AVAILABLE UNFURNISHED. WATER IS INCLUDED AND PETS NEGOTIABLE..
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 08:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Bridgedale
317 Zinnia Ave
317 Zinnia Avenue, Metairie, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1 sqft
Be the first to move into one of two available completely renovated units centrally located in Metaire, near Transcontinental and Airline.
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
East Carrollton
1105 FERN Street
1105 Fern Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1355 sqft
Double in Riverbend area. Reno 11 years ago, central AC/Heat, all new lighting, new cabinets, granite countertops, exposed fireplace in kitchen, new appliances, high ceilings throughout, nice patio.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Black Pearl
400 MILLAUDON Street
400 Millaudon Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1700 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED 2 bed/ 2 bath double in beautiful Uptown neighborhood! Separate living & dining with 11 ft ceilings. Wide pine wood floors throughout.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Bridgedale
417 Zinnia Ave
417 Zinnia Avenue, Metairie, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1100 sqft
Metairie townhouse near Transcontinental Drive - Property Id: 309293 Townhouse near the Transcontinental and West Metairie with a large yard set ceramic tile downstairs a carpet upstairs in the bedrooms.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Leonidas
8227 Green St.
8227 Green Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
800 sqft
8227 Green St . Cozy Uptown Unit - Live in a desired uptown neighborhood. Walk to street car, park, and several restaurants. This cozy unit is below the main house.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Holly Grove
3404 LIVINGSTON Street
3404 Livingston Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1015 sqft
**PRICE REDUCTION!** $50 OFF 1ST MONTH'S RENT W/ A 6 MONTH LEASE! This downstairs unit was recently renovated and is centrally located.
1 of 15
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
East Carrollton
7709 Birch St.
7709 Birch Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1321 sqft
7709 BIRCH ST, New Orleans, LA 70118 - Charming single cottage expertly renovated 4 years ago and retaining several original details.
1 of 4
Last updated July 21 at 09:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Black Pearl
257 Cherokee St. Apt #4
257 Cherokee St, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
600 sqft
257 Cherokee St #4 - For more information, or to schedule a showing, contact Felicia Conforto at fconforto@latterblumpm.com or by phone at (504) 813-2996.
Results within 5 miles of Jefferson
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
$
282 Units Available
Central Business District
Canal 1535
1535 Canal Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1263 sqft
Welcome to Canal 1535. Our pet-friendly 1 & 2 bedroom apartments in New Orleans, LA provide you with the amenities you want and need.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 06:15 PM
8 Units Available
Bonne Vie II
3420 Edenborn Ave, Metairie, LA
2 Bedrooms
$950
1027 sqft
Welcome to Bonne Vie II, a beautiful place to live. Our property features lush landscaping in a quiet, peaceful environment. You will enjoy the spacious apartments and wonderful neighbors.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 06:28 PM
$
4 Units Available
Clearview-Transcontinental
Canterbury Square
3127 Transcontinental Dr, Metairie, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1100 sqft
We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment. Move-in savings of up to $350! Ask about our renovations!* Canterbury Squares newly renovated apartments are ready to welcome you home in style.
Similar Pages
Jefferson 1 BedroomsJefferson 2 BedroomsJefferson 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsJefferson Apartments with Balconies
Jefferson Apartments with Hardwood FloorsJefferson Apartments with ParkingJefferson Apartments with PoolsJefferson Apartments with Washer-Dryers