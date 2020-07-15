/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
96 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Jefferson, LA
1 of 21
1 Unit Available
Old Jefferson East
601 BETZ Avenue
601 Betz Avenue, Jefferson, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1170 sqft
A wonderful jewel! 2 beds/2 full baths.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Jefferson Park Avenue
616 Jefferson Park Ave.
616 Jefferson Park Avenue, Jefferson, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
900 sqft
616 Jefferson Park Ave. Available 07/20/20 Remodeled 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Single Family Home with Bonus Room - This 2 bedroom home features beautifully restored hardwood floors throughout and newly tiled kitchen and bathrooms.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 06:20 PM
13 Units Available
Elmwood Business District
Citrus Creek East
5245 Citrus Blvd, River Ridge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1052 sqft
We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 15 at 06:44 PM
15 Units Available
Elmwood Business District
Citrus Creek West
5323 Citrus Blvd, River Ridge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1052 sqft
We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 06:31 PM
19 Units Available
Elmwood Business District
Palmetto Creek
5101 Citrus Blvd, Elmwood, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1327 sqft
Community offers a swimming pool, pet walk, on-site fitness center, gazebos and tennis court. Units have fully-equipped kitchens, faux-wood flooring, full-size washer/dryer and large bathrooms.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 08:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Leonidas
1733 Hollygrove St
1733 Hollygrove Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1 sqft
Great modified shotgun 2/3 bedroom depending on chosen use with 2 full baths and 2 large closets. br Stainless steel kitchen appliances with microwave and dishwasher.
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
East Carrollton
1105 FERN Street
1105 Fern Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1355 sqft
Double in Riverbend area. Reno 11 years ago, central AC/Heat, all new lighting, new cabinets, granite countertops, exposed fireplace in kitchen, new appliances, high ceilings throughout, nice patio.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Black Pearl
400 MILLAUDON Street
400 Millaudon Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1700 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED 2 bed/ 2 bath double in beautiful Uptown neighborhood! Separate living & dining with 11 ft ceilings. Wide pine wood floors throughout.
1 of 15
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
East Carrollton
7709 Birch St.
7709 Birch Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1321 sqft
7709 BIRCH ST, New Orleans, LA 70118 - Charming single cottage expertly renovated 4 years ago and retaining several original details.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
$
282 Units Available
Central Business District
Canal 1535
1535 Canal Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1263 sqft
Welcome to Canal 1535. Our pet-friendly 1 & 2 bedroom apartments in New Orleans, LA provide you with the amenities you want and need.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 06:15 PM
8 Units Available
Bonne Vie II
3420 Edenborn Ave, Metairie, LA
2 Bedrooms
$950
988 sqft
Welcome to Bonne Vie II, a beautiful place to live. Our property features lush landscaping in a quiet, peaceful environment. You will enjoy the spacious apartments and wonderful neighbors.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 06:35 PM
4 Units Available
Chestnut Creek
5757 Hickory Creek Road, River Ridge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1030 sqft
We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment.
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated July 15 at 06:36 PM
$
19 Units Available
Elmwood Business District
Bella Ridge North
1101 Dickory Avenue, Elmwood, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1366 sqft
Great location close to Elmwood shopping and entertainment. Community has a gated pet park, resort-style swimming pool and bike rentals. Units feature large floor plans, dishwashers and crown molding.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 15 at 06:21 PM
$
20 Units Available
Elmwood Business District
Bella Ridge South
6041 Mounes Street, River Ridge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
1349 sqft
Bella Ridge South Apartments.At Bella South in River Ridge, we offer more than luxury, we offer peace-of-mind living with better pricing, larger floor plans, free direct-access parking garage with only a 15-minute drive to downtown New Orleans.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 06:09 PM
8 Units Available
Magnolia Creek
2006 Oak Creek Rd, River Ridge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1063 sqft
Located close to Earhart Expressway, the Huey P. Long Bridge, Downtown New Orleans and Elmwood Business Park. Community has a tennis court, swimming pool and grilling area. Units have Roman tubs and patio/sunrooms.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
$
122 Units Available
Tulane - Gravier
2424 Tulane
2424 Tulane Avenue, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
951 sqft
Virtual tours and online leasing available! Contact our team by phone or email today. Live life the way you want it: vibrant, active, social and filled with experiences.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 06:31 PM
4 Units Available
Cypress Creek
2001 Cypress Creek Rd, Elmwood, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1011 sqft
One and two-bedroom homes with vaulted ceilings, wood-burning fireplaces, and sunrooms. Minutes away from downtown New Orleans and local universities, this pet-friendly community has a sparkling pool and a tennis court, among other amenities.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
62 Units Available
Lower Garden District
The Saulet
1420 Annunciation St, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1243 sqft
Excellent location close to the world-famous restaurants and shops of Magazine Street. Units feature air conditioning, garbage disposal, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community has pool, yoga, parking and gym.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 06:37 PM
2 Units Available
Mid-City
American Can
3700 Orleans Ave, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1203 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at American Can in New Orleans. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
$
46 Units Available
Mid-City
Lumina
3701 Conti Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,185
1082 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Welcome Home to Lumina
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 06:44 PM
29 Units Available
French Quarter
THE ANNEX
939 Iberville Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1378 sqft
All that was, is new again. What first emerged nearly a century ago rises again for an encore, bestowing a rare echelon of New Orleans lifestyle that can only be described as French Quarter luxe.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
38 Units Available
Bayou St. John
The Esplanade at City Park Apartments
3443 Esplanade Ave, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1094 sqft
Minutes from Downtown Tulsa near River Parks and the Brookside shopping district. Pool with sundeck, well-equipped fitness center, basketball and volleyball courts, and a picnic area for residents.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 06:11 PM
3 Units Available
Bucktown
Marina Vista
1555 Lake Avenue, Metairie, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1226 sqft
NOW LEASING!! Marina Vista, Lake Avenues newest Apartment Home Community, located at 1555 Lake Avenue just blocks off of West Esplanade within walking distance of the New Orleans Lakefront and its various restaurants and shops.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Central Business District
422 Notre Dame St. #3
422 Notre Dame Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
2000 sqft
422 NOTRE DAME ST,. - Couples, families, friends or business. Gorgeous 2000 square feet, 2bed. Comes with a beautiful fireplace. For more information, or to schedule a showing, contact Debbie Prejeant at dprejeant@latterblumpm.
