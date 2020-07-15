/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
120 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Chalmette, LA
Buccaneer Villa
8413 Galleon Dr
8413 Galleon Dr, Chalmette, LA
*MOVE-IN SPECIAL THIS WEEK ONLY! SAVE $300 OFF YOUR FIRST MONTH'S RENT!* Stunning single family rental ready for immediate move in! Featuring 4 spacious bedrooms and a finished outbuilding this is the home you've been searching for with enough space
Blanchard
3620 Campagna dr
3620 Campagna Dr, Chalmette, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1600 sqft
3620 Campagna dr - Property Id: 315344 Beautiful Brand new renovated,3 bedrooms with a 2 bathroom single family home . Very spacious - 1600 square feet. WITH A POOL!!! Available to move in The rent is $1450+ $1450 deposit.
Ridgefield
3709 Dauterive dr
3709 Dauterive Dr, Chalmette, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1700 sqft
Available 08/01/20 3709 Dauterive dr - Property Id: 320406 Beautiful Brand new renovated,3 bedrooms with a 2 bathroom single family home . Very spacious - 1700 square feet. Available to move in The rent is $1400+ $1400 deposit.
Old Aurora
The Mayfair Apartment Homes
4254 Maple Leaf Dr, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,155
1388 sqft
Set in one of the oldest neighborhoods in New Orleans, The Mayfair Apartment Homes are your home for Southern luxury.
Old Aurora
3640 RUE MIGNON Street
3640 Rue Mignon, New Orleans, LA
Spacious two-story home in Bocage Subdivision. Quiet, treelined street with recent renovations. Features beautiful flooring and stainless steel appliances and SO much more. Over 2200 square feet of living space.
Jefferson Place
315 BIENVILLE Drive
315 Bienville Street, Timberlane, LA
Spacious, updated, meticulously kept. Easy drive to CBD /French Quarter /Belle Chasse /Westbank. This 4 Bedroom 3 Bath HOME is ready for you and yours! Plenty of room to stretch out and relax, or entertain guests with ease.
Central Business District
426 GRAVIER Street
426 Gravier Street, New Orleans, LA
Luxury 4 bedroom, 2 bath apartment located in the heart of the CBD, just steps from the French Quarter. Originally constructed in the late 1800s, the space was gutted to the studs and rebuilt from the ground-up.
French Quarter
825 DAUPHINE Street
825 Dauphine Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
1772 sqft
Fully-renovated, historic apartment in a quiet section of the French Quarter! Part of The Amatory, a community of houses connected by a large, private courtyard, this 3/2 boasts large rooms, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, including
French Quarter
534 BIENVILLE Street
534 Bienville Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1681 sqft
Beautifully designed, contemporary French Quarter condo. Private elevator opens directly into open concept living area. High ceilings, solid wood floors, designer lighting, and built-in sound system throughout.
Bywater
4008 ROYAL Street
4008 Royal Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2037 sqft
Luxury 3 beds/2.5 baths for LEASE in vibrant Bywater. Built-in 2006, this unit was almost completed renovated in 2017. Historically designed exterior features, multiple balconies, french doors & double gallery overlooking a lush courtyard.
St. Roch
2449 N. Villere St.
2449 North Villeré Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2100 sqft
Stunning New Construction! - Stunning new construction and spacious layout. Gate for driveway. Outdoor barbecue on large rear deck. Landscape yard. Designer colors. Pine floors. Large walk in master closet.Designer tubs, move right in.
Terrytown
2408 PARK LN
2408 Park Lane, Terrytown, LA
Your New Home - Property Id: 145632 Large backyard for kids. Beautiful home for the right family. Utilities not included. Deposit is equal to one month's rent, due on move in day (6/15/2020). Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Behrman
6 Shepard Court
6 Shepard Court, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1200 sqft
3 bedroom 2.5 bath Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/6-shepard-ct-new-orleans-la-70114-usa-unit-a/bc2f4cd9-1bbd-49eb-b424-6f4752c75d4b No Pets Allowed (RLNE5789973)
St. Claude
1520 Mazant St
1520 Mazant Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1600 sqft
I have a great house in the Bywater 3 bedroom 2 bath I have two other ones also I have houses all over the city totally furnished at this time still refrigerators washers dryers forks spoons and knives towels whatever you need I have it available
Seventh Ward
1833 MARAIS Street
1833 Marais Street, New Orleans, LA
Beautifully renovated and filled with hand-selected local art, our 6 bedroom, 4 bath, custom-designed home pays homage to the artistic spirit of New Orleans.
Bywater
840 BARTHOLOMEW Street
840 Bartholomew Street, New Orleans, LA
Luxury home located in the heart of the hip Bywater neighborhood! Professionally decorated 5 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. Includes an open floorplan with a chef's kitchen.
Bywater
816 ST FERDINAND Street
816 Saint Ferdinand Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
3500 sqft
Spectacular 1830s Creole Center Hall Cottage located in the historic Marigny! Fully restored & available as a furnished rental, this home is appointed with the finest of finishes.
Florida Area
3024 LAUSSAT Place
3024 Lausat Place, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$950
835 sqft
Great 3 bedroom 1 bathroom shotgun style home for rent. Kitchen and living area located toward the front of the home. This property was recently updated with granite countertops and new appliances. New Stove and refrigerator included.
Bywater
1522 Poland Ave
1522 Poland Avenue, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2194 sqft
New Price! Large Renovated Bywater 3 Bedroom! Must See! - Call or Text 504-380-9699 to schedule a showing! Rent $1,995.00 plus $35/mo Resident Benefit Package Deposit $1,995.
French Quarter
620 DECATUR Street
620 Decatur Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
2500 sqft
See the most stunning views in New Orleans, from this luxurious Penthouse in the French Quarter at Historic Jax Brewery! Take in 360 degree views of the Mississippi River and Jackson Square from this 3 BR, 2.
Holy Cross
920 Reynes Street
920 Reynes Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1500 sqft
Beautiful New Construction Home located in Holy Cross! Minutes away from Downtown and French Quarters. Home features 3BR bedrooms and 2 FULL bathrooms.
Behrman
7 Shepard Court
7 Shepard Court, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1100 sqft
A Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath 1100 SQFT No Section 8 No Pets 6 person max Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/7-shepard-ct-new-orleans-la-70114-usa-unit-a/69095263-0fb8-41b1-a4ba-01683ab021dc No Pets Allowed (RLNE5862585)
St. Claude
1204 LOUISA Street
1204 Louisa Street, New Orleans, LA
Our freshly renovated luxury home is a comfortable and upscale oasis for your life in New Orleans. Features a professionally designed open concept living area, local art, and a big backyard. House comes fully furnished.
Bywater
929 POLAND Avenue
929 Poland Avenue, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
2540 sqft
Located in the trendy Bywater neighborhood, our newly-renovated luxury home features original architectural finishes and locally-sourced artwork, which combine to create an artsy, fun, and seriously comfortable space reflective of the spirit of New