/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:19 PM
125 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Arabi, LA
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 09:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Buccaneer Villa
8413 Galleon Dr
8413 Galleon Dr, Chalmette, LA
*MOVE-IN SPECIAL THIS WEEK ONLY! SAVE $300 OFF YOUR FIRST MONTH'S RENT!* Stunning single family rental ready for immediate move in! Featuring 4 spacious bedrooms and a finished outbuilding this is the home you’ve been searching for with enough space
Results within 5 miles of Arabi
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 06:41 PM
26 Units Available
Kensington Gardens
Emerald Pointe
2700 Whitney Ave, Harvey, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1208 sqft
All Apartments in harvey LA, Lowest Price Guaranteed! A genuine involvement in harvey Apartments. Book your Apartment Now!
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 06:38 PM
36 Units Available
Old Aurora
The Mayfair Apartment Homes
4254 Maple Leaf Dr, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,155
1388 sqft
Set in one of the oldest neighborhoods in New Orleans, The Mayfair Apartment Homes are your home for Southern luxury.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
62 Units Available
Lower Garden District
The Saulet
1420 Annunciation St, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,140
1370 sqft
Excellent location close to the world-famous restaurants and shops of Magazine Street. Units feature air conditioning, garbage disposal, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community has pool, yoga, parking and gym.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 06:44 PM
29 Units Available
French Quarter
THE ANNEX
939 Iberville Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$3,550
1764 sqft
All that was, is new again. What first emerged nearly a century ago rises again for an encore, bestowing a rare echelon of New Orleans lifestyle that can only be described as French Quarter luxe.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Central City
1727 Terpsichore St.
1727 Terpsichore Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
LOCATION!!! 3 Bedroom with New Orleans Charm - Uptown Apartment - 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, central a/h, washer/dryer hook ups, nice furnished kitchen, wood floors, lots of New Orleans Charm!!!! No pets. $1000 security deposit.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Old Aurora
3640 RUE MIGNON Street
3640 Rue Mignon, New Orleans, LA
Spacious two-story home in Bocage Subdivision. Quiet, treelined street with recent renovations. Features beautiful flooring and stainless steel appliances and SO much more. Over 2200 square feet of living space.
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Lower Garden District
1562 MAGAZINE Street
1562 Magazine Street, New Orleans, LA
A brand new renovation perched right on Magazine Street, our 5 bedroom, 3.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Jefferson Place
315 BIENVILLE Drive
315 Bienville Street, Timberlane, LA
Spacious, updated, meticulously kept. Easy drive to CBD /French Quarter /Belle Chasse /Westbank. This 4 Bedroom 3 Bath HOME is ready for you and yours! Plenty of room to stretch out and relax, or entertain guests with ease.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Central Business District
426 GRAVIER Street
426 Gravier Street, New Orleans, LA
Luxury 4 bedroom, 2 bath apartment located in the heart of the CBD, just steps from the French Quarter. Originally constructed in the late 1800s, the space was gutted to the studs and rebuilt from the ground-up.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Central Business District
818 GRAVIER Street
818 Gravier Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2100 sqft
Beautiful grand condo in excellent location in CBD. 3 Bed/2 Bath, open kitchen/living. Hardwood floors, ceiling fans, exposed brick and ceiling beams throughout living space.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Ponchartrain Park
6009 Campus Boulevard
6009 Campus Boulevard, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1410 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home with laminate flooring, Whirlpool bath, backyard with privacy fence , all kitchen appliances and washer / dryer included. https://www.apmgonline.com This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
French Quarter
825 DAUPHINE Street
825 Dauphine Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
1772 sqft
Fully-renovated, historic apartment in a quiet section of the French Quarter! Part of The Amatory, a community of houses connected by a large, private courtyard, this 3/2 boasts large rooms, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, including
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
French Quarter
534 BIENVILLE Street
534 Bienville Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1681 sqft
Beautifully designed, contemporary French Quarter condo. Private elevator opens directly into open concept living area. High ceilings, solid wood floors, designer lighting, and built-in sound system throughout.
1 of 40
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Bywater
4008 ROYAL Street
4008 Royal Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2037 sqft
Luxury 3 beds/2.5 baths for LEASE in vibrant Bywater. Built-in 2006, this unit was almost completed renovated in 2017. Historically designed exterior features, multiple balconies, french doors & double gallery overlooking a lush courtyard.
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
French Quarter
1031 ORLEANS Avenue
1031 Orleans Avenue, New Orleans, LA
Beautifully renovated 19th century Creole Townhouse circa 1835 with many stunning historical details left intact. Comes turnkey ready completely furnished with utilities, cable and internet included.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Seventh Ward
1834 AUBRY Street
1834 Aubry Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1012 sqft
Updated, spacious shot gun double. With High ceilings, & an updated kitchen & bathroom, with fresh paint throughout, this home is Move in ready. Water Paid
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
St. Roch
2449 N. Villere St.
2449 North Villeré Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2100 sqft
Stunning New Construction! - Stunning new construction and spacious layout. Gate for driveway. Outdoor barbecue on large rear deck. Landscape yard. Designer colors. Pine floors. Large walk in master closet.Designer tubs, move right in.
1 of 13
Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
Tulane - Gravier
2312 Saint Louis Street
2312 Saint Louis Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1214 sqft
THIS IS A BEAUTIFUL LOCATION FACING THE LAFITTE GREENWAY! GREAT NEW CONSTRUCTION DUPLEX. THIS LOWER UNIT FEATURES 3 BEDROOMS AND 2 FULL BATHROOMS.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Terrytown
2408 PARK LN
2408 Park Lane, Terrytown, LA
Your New Home - Property Id: 145632 Large backyard for kids. Beautiful home for the right family. Utilities not included. Deposit is equal to one month's rent, due on move in day (6/15/2020). Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 43
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Behrman
6 Shepard Court
6 Shepard Court, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1200 sqft
3 bedroom 2.5 bath Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/6-shepard-ct-new-orleans-la-70114-usa-unit-a/bc2f4cd9-1bbd-49eb-b424-6f4752c75d4b No Pets Allowed (RLNE5789973)
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 08:42 AM
1 Unit Available
St. Claude
1520 Mazant St
1520 Mazant Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1600 sqft
I have a great house in the Bywater 3 bedroom 2 bath I have two other ones also I have houses all over the city totally furnished at this time still refrigerators washers dryers forks spoons and knives towels whatever you need I have it available
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Lower Garden District
1604 PRYTANIA Street
1604 Prytania Street, New Orleans, LA
LOCATION ALERT! One block to St. Charles Ave & 1 block to Coliseum Square Park. Fall in love with this luxury 2nd floor loft situated in a beautiful 2 Story Masonry Greek Revival house originally built in the 1830's.
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Seventh Ward
1833 MARAIS Street
1833 Marais Street, New Orleans, LA
Beautifully renovated and filled with hand-selected local art, our 6 bedroom, 4 bath, custom-designed home pays homage to the artistic spirit of New Orleans.