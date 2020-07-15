/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:19 PM
112 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in River Ridge, LA
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Rural Park
8700 MELROSE Lane
8700 Melrose Lane, River Ridge, LA
Super Single Family Home in River Ridge; Open Floorplan with Attached Garage and Covered Patio. Huge Master Suite with 4 Large Bedrooms and Large Backyard for Entertaining. Don't miss this rare find!
Results within 1 mile of River Ridge
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Delta
836 WALDO Street
836 Waldo Street, Metairie, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1700 sqft
Great condition, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. Master bath has garden tub and separate shower. New vinyl flooring in den,hall and bedrooms. Separate room for formal dining or office.
Results within 5 miles of River Ridge
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 06:08 PM
3 Units Available
Harvard Estates
Parktowne Townhomes
4960 York St, Metairie, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,780
1597 sqft
This modern community is close to I-10 and I-630. It offers residents a private drive, backyard space, a balcony or patio, and large living areas. On-site amenities include a playground, covered gazebos and outside storage.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 06:31 PM
2 Units Available
Cleary 4
Camelot Court
3710 Lilac Ln, Metairie, LA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to I-10, these homes feature private backyards, modern kitchens, and full-size washers. Community amenities include a courtyard and a swimming pool, in addition to 24-hour emergency maintenance.
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Black Pearl
8014-8016 ST CHARLES AVE
8014 Saint Charles Ave, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1433 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Flat on St. Charles - his property is truly beautiful on the inside. Hardwood floors and cermaic tile, no carpet. Freshly painted. Master suite with a walkin closet. Unit comes with a stackable washer/dryer.
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Clearview-Transcontinental
4905 RYE Street
4905 Rye Street, Metairie, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1600 sqft
This gorgeous home features an open floor plan, large island, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, large island, and spacious living room.
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Old Jefferson East
217 Barry
217 Barry Avenue, Jefferson, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Wonderful Single family home near Ochsner hospital features 3 bedrooms 1 full bath, nice floorplan parking for 2+ plus cars, renovated kitchen with granite counters, all appliances including washer and dryer, detached workshop, huge fenced yard,
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Black Pearl
7836 St Charles
7836 Saint Charles Avenue, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
3 bedroom, 1 bath apartment right on St Charles Ave.
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Bonnabel Boulevard
416 BONNABEL Boulevard
416 Bonnabel Boulevard, Metairie, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1776 sqft
Wow! This recently updated townhome boasts a fantastic layout for everyday living and for entertaining, w/ open living area and powder room downstairs and 3 bdms/2 ba upstairs.
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Bonnabel Boulevard
421 AURORA Avenue
421 Aurora Avenue, Metairie, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1577 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 421 AURORA Avenue in Metairie. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Leonidas
8212 OAK STREET Street
8212 Oak Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1000 sqft
NEW PRICE $2100, UTILITIES INCLUDED, LOCATION! LOCATION! UNIVERSITY. NEW PAINT INCLUDES W/D IN UNIT. Check out this hip, renovated 3 bedroom/1 bath apartment on the Oak Street corridor.
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
New Metairie
3700 46th St
3700 46th Street, Metairie, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3700 46th St in Metairie. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 13
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Manson Place
3934 Bauvais St
3934 Bauvais Street, Metairie, LA
4 -bedroom two bath home in Metairie - Property Id: 237602 4 BEDROOMS + 2 BATHS , 3934 Bauvais St. Metairie, 70001....IN GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD .....INSIDE LAUNDRY (GAS/ELECTRIC) , RECENTLY REPLACED CENTRAL AIR AND HEAT......... GREAT AREA NEAR ST.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Kenner Project
2706 Helena St
2706 Helena Street, Kenner, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1300 sqft
Spacious duplex - Property Id: 77882 3 bedroom 1.
1 of 36
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Haring Heights
124 GRUNER Road
124 Gruner Road, Metairie, LA
Come enjoy this light bright & airy town-home in Metairie! Wood floors through out, open floor plan, tons of cabinet space in the kitchen w/ granite counter tops, large master bedroom w/ tray ceilings, master bath has dual vanities, soaker tub &
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Highway Park
3918 CONNECTICUT Avenue
3918 Connecticut Avenue, Kenner, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1045 sqft
Cozy 3 bedroom/1.5 bathroom located just minutes from I-10, food and shopping! Recently updated flooring, kitchen, paint and more throughout. Don't miss out, call today to schedule your private showing.
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Chateau Estates
841 VOURAY Drive
841 Vouray Drive, Kenner, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1364 sqft
Renovated condo features Luxury Kitchen, Espresso Hardwood Cabinetry, Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counters, Undermount Sink, Designer Lighting Fixtures, Newer Bath Vanities, Wood tile, Double Insulated Windows, New American Standard A/C,
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Cleary 4
2522 CASWELL Lane
2522 Caswell Lane, Metairie, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1800 sqft
Spacious 3 bed/ 2.5 bath townhouse centrally located close to I-10/ Causeway. Newer wood like flooring downstairs with half bath, large open living area, dining area and spacious kitchen w/ pantry and washer/ dryer area.
1 of 5
Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
University City
3420 West Louisiana State Drive
3420 West Louisiana State Drive, Kenner, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1460 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Kenner. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, laundry in building, and yard. Utilities included: electricity, gas, air conditioning and water.
Results within 10 miles of River Ridge
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
62 Units Available
Lower Garden District
The Saulet
1420 Annunciation St, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,140
1370 sqft
Excellent location close to the world-famous restaurants and shops of Magazine Street. Units feature air conditioning, garbage disposal, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community has pool, yoga, parking and gym.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
38 Units Available
Bayou St. John
The Esplanade at City Park Apartments
3443 Esplanade Ave, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,115
1485 sqft
Minutes from Downtown Tulsa near River Parks and the Brookside shopping district. Pool with sundeck, well-equipped fitness center, basketball and volleyball courts, and a picnic area for residents.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 06:44 PM
29 Units Available
French Quarter
THE ANNEX
939 Iberville Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$3,550
1764 sqft
All that was, is new again. What first emerged nearly a century ago rises again for an encore, bestowing a rare echelon of New Orleans lifestyle that can only be described as French Quarter luxe.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Audubon
5828 Clara St
5828 Clara Street, New Orleans, LA
Available 07/25/20 Location!!! Spacious 4BR/2BA apartment uptown - Property Id: 311099 Spacious 4BR/2BA apartment uptown-easy 3 block walk to universities and Freret St! This is THE best deal you will find for this size apartment in this area.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Leonidas
1819 dublin
1819 Dublin Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1200 sqft
1819 Dublin - Property Id: 308009 3-1.5 renovated. 1 block from trolly, great quite area. one block from trolly, walking distance to restaurants *** NOTE *** We can fully furnish this rental for an additional $200/mth.
Similar Pages
River Ridge 1 BedroomsRiver Ridge 2 BedroomsRiver Ridge 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRiver Ridge 3 BedroomsRiver Ridge Apartments with Balconies
River Ridge Apartments with GaragesRiver Ridge Apartments with GymsRiver Ridge Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRiver Ridge Apartments with ParkingRiver Ridge Apartments with Pools