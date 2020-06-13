/
3 bedroom apartments
74 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Harvey, LA
Magnolia Trace
Summerfield Apartment Homes
1500 Lorene Dr, Harvey, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1208 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Summerfield Apartment Homes in Harvey. View photos, descriptions and more!
Kensington Gardens
Emerald Pointe
2700 Whitney Ave, Harvey, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1208 sqft
All Apartments in harvey LA, Lowest Price Guaranteed! A genuine involvement in harvey Apartments. Book your Apartment Now!
Kensington Gardens
2700 Whitney Ave Harvey,
2700 Whitney Avenue, Harvey, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,160
1208 sqft
All Apartments in harvey LA, Lowest Price Guaranteed! A genuine involvement in harvey Apartments. Book your Apartment Now!
Old Aurora
The Mayfair Apartment Homes
4254 Maple Leaf Dr, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,155
1388 sqft
Set in one of the oldest neighborhoods in New Orleans, The Mayfair Apartment Homes are your home for Southern luxury.
Lower Garden District
The Saulet
1420 Annunciation St, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,140
1370 sqft
Excellent location close to the world-famous restaurants and shops of Magazine Street. Units feature air conditioning, garbage disposal, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community has pool, yoga, parking and gym.
Bayou St. John
The Esplanade at City Park Apartments
3443 Esplanade Ave, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,115
1485 sqft
Minutes from Downtown Tulsa near River Parks and the Brookside shopping district. Pool with sundeck, well-equipped fitness center, basketball and volleyball courts, and a picnic area for residents.
Bywater
Rice Mill Lofts
522 Montegut Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1947 sqft
The Rice Mill Lofts was created from a strong idea of great beauty and great meaning. This is a building of breathtaking originality.
French Quarter
THE ANNEX
939 Iberville Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$3,550
1764 sqft
All that was, is new again. What first emerged nearly a century ago rises again for an encore, bestowing a rare echelon of New Orleans lifestyle that can only be described as French Quarter luxe.
Seventh Ward
1312 Frenchmen Street
1312 Frenchmen Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
3 bedroom/ 1 bath FULLY FURNISHED - This 3 bedroom, 1 Bath is fully furnished and includes a washer and dryer. Small pets allowed with a $300 pet fee. Tours are by appointment only. (RLNE5843757)
Central City
2822 3rd St A
2822 Third Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
800 sqft
Newly Renovated In Central City - Property Id: 97058 This unit is upstairs and has three separate bedrooms one bath with pedestal sink.
U. S. Naval Base
1726 Horace Street
1726 Horace Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
NICE SINGLE FAMILY HOME WITH LARGE BACKYARD - Property Id: 66829 Nice single family home with large master bedroom, convenient off street parking and washer and dryer hookups. NO SMOKING. Fully repainted with new flooring.
Black Pearl
8014-8016 ST CHARLES AVE
8014 Saint Charles Ave, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1433 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Flat on St. Charles - his property is truly beautiful on the inside. Hardwood floors and cermaic tile, no carpet. Freshly painted. Master suite with a walkin closet. Unit comes with a stackable washer/dryer.
Bywater
1522 Poland Ave
1522 Poland Avenue, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
2194 sqft
Large Renovated Bywater 3 Bedroom! Must See! - Call or Text 504-380-9699 to schedule a showing! Rent $2,195.00 plus $35/mo Resident Benefit Package Deposit $2,195.
Ames Farm 1
544 Wilson Street
544 Wilson St, Marrero, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Quaint 3 bedroom/1 bath house - Property Id: 290448 *Quaint house for rent, completely renovated with brand new appliances, fenced yard and detached driveway *Perfect for small family or couple *Close to bus line or 20 minutes from downtown New
St. Roch
2449 N. Villere St.
2449 North Villeré Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
2100 sqft
Stunning New Construction! - Stunning new construction and spacious layout. Gate for driveway. Outdoor barbecue on large rear deck. Landscape yard. Designer colors. Pine floors. Large walk in master closet.Designer tubs, move right in.
Seventh Ward
2211 A P Tureaud Ave
2211 A. P. Tureaud Avenue, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
AP Tureaud - Property Id: 235603 New Orleans, LA! $1500 per month, deposit same as rent. Pets allowed w additional per pet fee. Available March 6 3 bedroom shotgun unit. 1 bathroom. Fully furnished, it's one side of a double house.
Behrman
6 Shepard Court
6 Shepard Court, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1200 sqft
Furnished 3 bedroom 2.5 bath Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/6-shepard-ct-new-orleans-la-70114-usa-unit-a/bc2f4cd9-1bbd-49eb-b424-6f4752c75d4b No Pets Allowed (RLNE5789973)
Mid-City
400 S Hennessey St
400 South Hennessey Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1073 sqft
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5680652)
Central City
1727 Terpsichore St.
1727 Terpsichore Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
LOCATION!!! 3 Bedroom with New Orleans Charm - Uptown Apartment - 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, central a/h, washer/dryer hook ups, nice furnished kitchen, wood floors, lots of New Orleans Charm!!!! No pets. $1000 security deposit.
Seventh Ward
1918 Marais St.
1918 Marais Street, New Orleans, LA
Cute Four Bedroom Off St Claude - If you would like to see the property, please schedule an appointment and call Felicia Conforto 504-813-2996. $20.00 Pet application fee is required. (RLNE5095731)
Dixon
9141 Dixon St.
9141 Dixon Street, New Orleans, LA
9141 Dixon St. Available 07/01/20 9141 DIXON Street, New Orleans, Louisiana 70118 - Where else can you get a two car garage in the heart of New Orleans? Two minutes from Old Metairie as well. Enjoy the courtyard in good weather as well. $20.
Treme - Lafitte
1202 N Broad St
1202 N Broad St, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1500 sqft
3 Bedroom - 1 Bathroom in Mid-City Building - Spacious upstairs unit in the heart of Midcity. Has front and back entrance, a balcony, and lots of storage. Newly installed windows, Central A/C, and Heat. Fresh paint.
Broadmoor
4507 S. Derbigny St.
4507 South Derbigny Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1200 sqft
4507 S DERBIGNY Street, New Orleans, Louisiana 70125 - Bright living and dining room. Sleek new kitchen. Front porch with slate tiles. Call Felicia to view 504-813-2996. "Additional $20 Pet Application Fee will be required". (RLNE2023474)
Tall Timbers - Brechtel
4016 Lennox Blvd
4016 Lennox Boulevard, New Orleans, LA
4016 Lennox Blvd Available 07/15/20 4016 Lennox Blvd. - This home is located on a well-maintained cul de sac in an upscale area and only 12 min from the CBD. Beautiful home with great view of the golf course. Nearby schools are highly rated.
