Apartment List
/
LA
/
jefferson
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:13 PM

197 Apartments for rent in Jefferson, LA with balconies

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest... Read Guide >

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Old Jefferson East
127 ADDISON Street
127 Addison Street, Jefferson, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
735 sqft
2020 renovated front/back double with excellent finishes. Front unit is available, which is a 2 bedroom/1 bathroom fully furnished apartment (except for mattress).

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Harlem
2817 RIVER Road
2817 River Road, Jefferson, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
927 sqft
Wonderful Old Jefferson 1st Floor unit across street from Levee with Community Pool! Enjoy the River breezes on your private patio or front landing. Don't miss out, off street parking for 2 cars.

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 09:23 PM
1 Unit Available
North Suburban Acres
718-Central Avenue
718 Central Avenue, Jefferson, LA
1 Bedroom
$725
700 sqft
Recently renovated 1 bedroom/ 1 bath, all electric, AC, spacious walk in closets, off street parking, with balconies. For an additional 50 dollars per month: Covered parking and Storage space (only a few available).

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Jefferson Park Avenue
616 Jefferson Park Ave.
616 Jefferson Park Avenue, Jefferson, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
900 sqft
616 Jefferson Park Ave. Available 07/20/20 Remodeled 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Single Family Home with Bonus Room - This 2 bedroom home features beautifully restored hardwood floors throughout and newly tiled kitchen and bathrooms.
Results within 1 mile of Jefferson
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 06:20 PM
13 Units Available
Elmwood Business District
Citrus Creek East
5245 Citrus Blvd, River Ridge, LA
1 Bedroom
$975
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1052 sqft
We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 15 at 06:44 PM
15 Units Available
Elmwood Business District
Citrus Creek West
5323 Citrus Blvd, River Ridge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,055
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1052 sqft
We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment.

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
East Carrollton
729 Fern St.
729 Fern Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1200 sqft
729 Fern St - Beautiful and spacious 2 bedroom apartment right of of Maple St. Have breakfast at Satsuma every morning. beautiful wood floors, ceiling fans, central ac, and new washer and dryer.

1 of 35

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Leonidas
8318 SYCAMORE Place
8318 Sycamore Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1500 sqft
PRIME UPTOWN LOCATION! WALK TO STREET CAR LINE, PALMER PARK, ROBERT GROCERY,OAK ST & MUCH MORE! RENOVATED KITCHEN & MASTER BATH IN 2015! WOOD FLOORS/NO CARPET. BEAUTIFUL LARGE SCREENED-IN PORCH.

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Leonidas
8529 Spruce Street
8529 Spruce Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$975
850 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom apartment off of Carrollton. wood floors and fenced in yard. Tall ceilings with ceiling fans. Shotgun style with closets in each bedroom and storage above. Shed in backyard for storage.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Leonidas
1709 Joliet
1709 Joliet Street, New Orleans, LA
Studio
$1,500
Beautiful totally renovated 2 bedroom/2 baths, 11 ft ceilings, hardwood floors, all new stainless steel appliances, central AC/heat, bonus office off master.

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Causeway
124 LABARRE Drive
124 Labarre Drive, Metairie, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
520 sqft
Fabulous newly renovated 4plex in the heart of Old Metairie! Walking distance to all new restaurants and boutiques on Metairie Road.

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 08:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Bridgedale
317 Zinnia Ave
317 Zinnia Avenue, Metairie, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1 sqft
Be the first to move into one of two available completely renovated units centrally located in Metaire, near Transcontinental and Airline.

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
East Carrollton
1105 FERN Street
1105 Fern Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1355 sqft
Double in Riverbend area. Reno 11 years ago, central AC/Heat, all new lighting, new cabinets, granite countertops, exposed fireplace in kitchen, new appliances, high ceilings throughout, nice patio.

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Holly Grove
3402 LIVINGSTON Street
3402 Livingston Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1015 sqft
**PRICE REDUCTION** $50 OFF 1ST MONTH'S RENT WITH A 6 MONTH LEASE! This upstairs unit was recently renovated and is centrally located.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Holly Grove
3404 LIVINGSTON Street
3404 Livingston Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1015 sqft
**PRICE REDUCTION!** $50 OFF 1ST MONTH'S RENT W/ A 6 MONTH LEASE! This downstairs unit was recently renovated and is centrally located.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Marleyville - Fontainbleau
2221 S Carrollton
2221 South Carrollton Avenue, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Great Town home in popular Carrollton area. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with renovated kitchen, fresh paint, spacious rooms, tons of storage, off street parking, private patio off of the living room.

1 of 36

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Haring Heights
124 GRUNER Road
124 Gruner Road, Metairie, LA
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
2481 sqft
Come enjoy this light bright & airy town-home in Metairie! Wood floors through out, open floor plan, tons of cabinet space in the kitchen w/ granite counter tops, large master bedroom w/ tray ceilings, master bath has dual vanities, soaker tub &
Results within 5 miles of Jefferson
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
62 Units Available
Lower Garden District
The Saulet
1420 Annunciation St, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,140
1370 sqft
Excellent location close to the world-famous restaurants and shops of Magazine Street. Units feature air conditioning, garbage disposal, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community has pool, yoga, parking and gym.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
$
282 Units Available
Central Business District
Canal 1535
1535 Canal Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1263 sqft
Welcome to Canal 1535. Our pet-friendly 1 & 2 bedroom apartments in New Orleans, LA provide you with the amenities you want and need.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 06:15 PM
8 Units Available
Bonne Vie II
3420 Edenborn Ave, Metairie, LA
1 Bedroom
$725
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Bonne Vie II, a beautiful place to live. Our property features lush landscaping in a quiet, peaceful environment. You will enjoy the spacious apartments and wonderful neighbors.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 06:28 PM
$
4 Units Available
Clearview-Transcontinental
Canterbury Square
3127 Transcontinental Dr, Metairie, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment. Move-in savings of up to $350! Ask about our renovations!* Canterbury Squares newly renovated apartments are ready to welcome you home in style.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 06:29 PM
7 Units Available
Westgate
White Water Creek
6826 Veterans Memorial Blvd, Metairie, LA
1 Bedroom
$890
544 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 06:35 PM
4 Units Available
Chestnut Creek
5757 Hickory Creek Road, River Ridge, LA
1 Bedroom
$990
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1030 sqft
We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 06:08 PM
3 Units Available
Harvard Estates
Parktowne Townhomes
4960 York St, Metairie, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,780
1597 sqft
This modern community is close to I-10 and I-630. It offers residents a private drive, backyard space, a balcony or patio, and large living areas. On-site amenities include a playground, covered gazebos and outside storage.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Jefferson, LA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Jefferson renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Jefferson 1 BedroomsJefferson 2 BedroomsJefferson 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsJefferson Apartments with Balconies
Jefferson Apartments with Hardwood FloorsJefferson Apartments with ParkingJefferson Apartments with PoolsJefferson Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Jefferson Dog Friendly ApartmentsJefferson Furnished ApartmentsJefferson Pet Friendly PlacesJefferson Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New Orleans, LAMetairie, LASlidell, LAHouma, LACovington, LA
River Ridge, LAKenner, LAMandeville, LAHarvey, LABayou Cane, LA
Thibodaux, LAHammond, LAElmwood, LAEden Isle, LA

Apartments Near Colleges

Delgado Community CollegeDillard University
Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center-New OrleansLoyola University New Orleans
University of Holy Cross