3 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:08 PM
77 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Kenner, LA
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Kenner Project
2706 Helena St
2706 Helena Street, Kenner, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1300 sqft
Spacious duplex - Property Id: 77882 3 bedroom 1.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Highway Park
3918 CONNECTICUT Avenue
3918 Connecticut Avenue, Kenner, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1045 sqft
Cozy 3 bedroom/1.5 bathroom located just minutes from I-10, food and shopping! Recently updated flooring, kitchen, paint and more throughout. Don't miss out, call today to schedule your private showing.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Chateau Estates
841 VOURAY Drive
841 Vouray Drive, Kenner, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1364 sqft
Renovated condo features Luxury Kitchen, Espresso Hardwood Cabinetry, Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counters, Undermount Sink, Designer Lighting Fixtures, Newer Bath Vanities, Wood tile, Double Insulated Windows, New American Standard A/C,
Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
University City
3420 West Louisiana State Drive
3420 West Louisiana State Drive, Kenner, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1460 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Kenner. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, laundry in building, and yard. Utilities included: electricity, gas, air conditioning and water.
Results within 1 mile of Kenner
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Delta
836 WALDO Street
836 Waldo Street, Metairie, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1700 sqft
Great condition, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. Master bath has garden tub and separate shower. New vinyl flooring in den,hall and bedrooms. Separate room for formal dining or office.
Results within 5 miles of Kenner
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 06:08 PM
3 Units Available
Harvard Estates
Parktowne Townhomes
4960 York St, Metairie, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,780
1597 sqft
This modern community is close to I-10 and I-630. It offers residents a private drive, backyard space, a balcony or patio, and large living areas. On-site amenities include a playground, covered gazebos and outside storage.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 06:31 PM
2 Units Available
Cleary 4
Camelot Court
3710 Lilac Ln, Metairie, LA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to I-10, these homes feature private backyards, modern kitchens, and full-size washers. Community amenities include a courtyard and a swimming pool, in addition to 24-hour emergency maintenance.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Clearview-Transcontinental
4905 RYE Street
4905 Rye Street, Metairie, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1600 sqft
This gorgeous home features an open floor plan, large island, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, large island, and spacious living room.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Rural Park
8700 MELROSE Lane
8700 Melrose Lane, River Ridge, LA
Super Single Family Home in River Ridge; Open Floorplan with Attached Garage and Covered Patio. Huge Master Suite with 4 Large Bedrooms and Large Backyard for Entertaining. Don't miss this rare find!
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
New Metairie
3700 46th St
3700 46th Street, Metairie, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3700 46th St in Metairie. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Manson Place
3934 Bauvais St
3934 Bauvais Street, Metairie, LA
4 -bedroom two bath home in Metairie - Property Id: 237602 4 BEDROOMS + 2 BATHS , 3934 Bauvais St. Metairie, 70001....IN GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD .....INSIDE LAUNDRY (GAS/ELECTRIC) , RECENTLY REPLACED CENTRAL AIR AND HEAT......... GREAT AREA NEAR ST.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Cleary 4
2522 CASWELL Lane
2522 Caswell Lane, Metairie, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1800 sqft
Spacious 3 bed/ 2.5 bath townhouse centrally located close to I-10/ Causeway. Newer wood like flooring downstairs with half bath, large open living area, dining area and spacious kitchen w/ pantry and washer/ dryer area.
Results within 10 miles of Kenner
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
38 Units Available
Bayou St. John
The Esplanade at City Park Apartments
3443 Esplanade Ave, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,115
1485 sqft
Minutes from Downtown Tulsa near River Parks and the Brookside shopping district. Pool with sundeck, well-equipped fitness center, basketball and volleyball courts, and a picnic area for residents.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Audubon
5828 Clara St
5828 Clara Street, New Orleans, LA
Available 07/25/20 Location!!! Spacious 4BR/2BA apartment uptown - Property Id: 311099 Spacious 4BR/2BA apartment uptown-easy 3 block walk to universities and Freret St! This is THE best deal you will find for this size apartment in this area.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Leonidas
1819 dublin
1819 Dublin Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1200 sqft
1819 Dublin - Property Id: 308009 3-1.5 renovated. 1 block from trolly, great quite area. one block from trolly, walking distance to restaurants *** NOTE *** We can fully furnish this rental for an additional $200/mth.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Black Pearl
8014-8016 ST CHARLES AVE
8014 Saint Charles Ave, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1433 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Flat on St. Charles - his property is truly beautiful on the inside. Hardwood floors and cermaic tile, no carpet. Freshly painted. Master suite with a walkin closet. Unit comes with a stackable washer/dryer.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Delimont
460 Carrollton
460 Carrollton Avenue, Metairie, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1800 sqft
In Old Metairie - Newly Renovated 3bed 2 bath home (RLNE5812747)
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Lakeview Park
996 ROBERT E LEE Boulevard
996 Robert E. Lee Boulevard, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1856 sqft
BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED DOUBLE THAT FEELS LIKE A SINGLE FAMILY HOME. HARDWOOD FLOORS IN LIVING/DINING & UPSTAIRS BEDROOMS. 3 BDRMS 2 FULL BATHS, LIVING/DINING COMBO, FAMILY ROOM, BIG EAT IN KITCHEN & LAUNDRY AREA.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Old Metairie Country Club
301 AVENUE E Street
301 Avenue E, Metairie, LA
Rare, large, private Old Metairie family home for rent! Lovely 3,500 sf two story home on a 150' x 43' corner lot. The interior features 4 spacious bedrooms, 3.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Navarre
5318 GENERAL DIAZ Street
5318 General Diaz Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1264 sqft
LOWER DUPLEX IN QUIET AREA OF LAKEVIEW STEPS TO DELGADO COMMUNITY COLLEGE. SEPARATE LIVING DINING ROOMS, KITCHEN W/LOTS OF CABIENTS, STOVE & REFRIGERATOR. 3 BDRMS 1.5 BATHS. FENCED BACKYARD. DOUBLE DETACHED CARPORT IS SHARED W/UPSTAIRS NEIGHBOR.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
West End
6528 PONTCHARTRAIN Boulevard
6528 Pontchartrain Boulevard, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1715 sqft
SPACIOUS TOWNHOUSE IN THE MOST CONVENIENT LOCATION IN LAKEVIEW. 3 BDRMS 2 BATHS UP. LIVING ROOM, KITCHEN, FAMILY ROOM W/EATING AREA AND HALF BATH DOWN. LARGE BACKYARD AND OFF STREET PARKING FOR TWO CARS. ONEYEAR LEASE.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Lakeview Park
6749 GENERAL HAIG Street
6749 General Haig Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2672 sqft
Wonderful townhome in Lakeview. This three bedroom three bathroom home features a formal dining room, renovated kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, large center island. Large full bathroom and living area on the first floor.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Lakeview Park
7028 ARGONNE Boulevard
7028 Argonne Boulevard, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1200 sqft
LOCATION LOCATION -Available AUGUST 1st - Nice three bedroom upstairs unit in Lakeview. Granite counters in the kitchen, wood floors throughout. Washer & dryer are also included. Pets on case by case basis.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Freret
4517 LASALLE Street
4517 Lasalle St, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1682 sqft
Fabulous Freret home fully furnished with no shortage of amenities! Situated one block from the Freret corridor in close proximity to numerous restaurants, bars, coffee shops! This property boasts high ceilings, hardwood floors, top of the line
