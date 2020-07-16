Apartment List
162 Apartments for rent in Jefferson, LA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Jefferson renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, pa... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
504 HYMAN Drive
504 Hyman Drive, Jefferson, LA
2 Bedrooms
$950
1200 sqft
Cozy 2 bedroom-1 bath apartment in Old Jefferson. Hard wood floors throughout with alot of windows makes this unit light and bright! Updated feel with cute kitchen equipped with range oven, refrigerator and dishwasher.

1 Unit Available
Old Jefferson East
127 ADDISON Street
127 Addison Street, Jefferson, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
735 sqft
2020 renovated front/back double with excellent finishes. Front unit is available, which is a 2 bedroom/1 bathroom fully furnished apartment (except for mattress).

1 Unit Available
Jefferson Park Avenue
616 Jefferson Park Ave.
616 Jefferson Park Avenue, Jefferson, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
900 sqft
616 Jefferson Park Ave. Available 07/20/20 Remodeled 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Single Family Home with Bonus Room - This 2 bedroom home features beautifully restored hardwood floors throughout and newly tiled kitchen and bathrooms.
Verified

17 Units Available
Elmwood Business District
Palmetto Creek
5101 Citrus Blvd, Elmwood, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,140
1049 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1327 sqft
Community offers a swimming pool, pet walk, on-site fitness center, gazebos and tennis court. Units have fully-equipped kitchens, faux-wood flooring, full-size washer/dryer and large bathrooms.

1 Unit Available
Black Pearl
8014-8016 ST CHARLES AVE
8014 Saint Charles Ave, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1433 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Flat on St. Charles - his property is truly beautiful on the inside. Hardwood floors and cermaic tile, no carpet. Freshly painted. Master suite with a walkin closet. Unit comes with a stackable washer/dryer.

1 Unit Available
East Carrollton
729 Fern St.
729 Fern Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1200 sqft
729 Fern St - Beautiful and spacious 2 bedroom apartment right of of Maple St. Have breakfast at Satsuma every morning. beautiful wood floors, ceiling fans, central ac, and new washer and dryer.

1 Unit Available
Leonidas
8318 SYCAMORE Place
8318 Sycamore Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1500 sqft
PRIME UPTOWN LOCATION! WALK TO STREET CAR LINE, PALMER PARK, ROBERT GROCERY,OAK ST & MUCH MORE! RENOVATED KITCHEN & MASTER BATH IN 2015! WOOD FLOORS/NO CARPET. BEAUTIFUL LARGE SCREENED-IN PORCH.

1 Unit Available
Leonidas
8529 Spruce Street
8529 Spruce Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$975
850 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom apartment off of Carrollton. wood floors and fenced in yard. Tall ceilings with ceiling fans. Shotgun style with closets in each bedroom and storage above. Shed in backyard for storage.

1 Unit Available
Leonidas
1709 Joliet
1709 Joliet Street, New Orleans, LA
Studio
$1,500
Beautiful totally renovated 2 bedroom/2 baths, 11 ft ceilings, hardwood floors, all new stainless steel appliances, central AC/heat, bonus office off master.

1 Unit Available
Causeway
124 LABARRE Drive
124 Labarre Drive, Metairie, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
520 sqft
Fabulous newly renovated 4plex in the heart of Old Metairie! Walking distance to all new restaurants and boutiques on Metairie Road.

1 Unit Available
Black Pearl
400 MILLAUDON Street
400 Millaudon Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1700 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED 2 bed/ 2 bath double in beautiful Uptown neighborhood! Separate living & dining with 11 ft ceilings. Wide pine wood floors throughout.

1 Unit Available
Leonidas
8212 OAK STREET Street
8212 Oak Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1000 sqft
NEW PRICE $2100, UTILITIES INCLUDED, LOCATION! LOCATION! UNIVERSITY. NEW PAINT INCLUDES W/D IN UNIT. Check out this hip, renovated 3 bedroom/1 bath apartment on the Oak Street corridor.

1 Unit Available
Holly Grove
3402 LIVINGSTON Street
3402 Livingston Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1015 sqft
**PRICE REDUCTION** $50 OFF 1ST MONTH'S RENT WITH A 6 MONTH LEASE! This upstairs unit was recently renovated and is centrally located.

1 Unit Available
Holly Grove
3404 LIVINGSTON Street
3404 Livingston Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1015 sqft
**PRICE REDUCTION!** $50 OFF 1ST MONTH'S RENT W/ A 6 MONTH LEASE! This downstairs unit was recently renovated and is centrally located.

1 Unit Available
Manson Place
3934 Bauvais St
3934 Bauvais Street, Metairie, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,530
1850 sqft
4 -bedroom two bath home in Metairie - Property Id: 237602 4 BEDROOMS + 2 BATHS , 3934 Bauvais St. Metairie, 70001....IN GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD .....INSIDE LAUNDRY (GAS/ELECTRIC) , RECENTLY REPLACED CENTRAL AIR AND HEAT......... GREAT AREA NEAR ST.

1 Unit Available
Haring Heights
124 GRUNER Road
124 Gruner Road, Metairie, LA
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
2481 sqft
Come enjoy this light bright & airy town-home in Metairie! Wood floors through out, open floor plan, tons of cabinet space in the kitchen w/ granite counter tops, large master bedroom w/ tray ceilings, master bath has dual vanities, soaker tub &
Verified

62 Units Available
Lower Garden District
The Saulet
1420 Annunciation St, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,140
1370 sqft
Excellent location close to the world-famous restaurants and shops of Magazine Street. Units feature air conditioning, garbage disposal, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community has pool, yoga, parking and gym.
Verified

$
282 Units Available
Central Business District
Canal 1535
1535 Canal Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1263 sqft
Welcome to Canal 1535. Our pet-friendly 1 & 2 bedroom apartments in New Orleans, LA provide you with the amenities you want and need.
Verified

4 Units Available
Chestnut Creek
5757 Hickory Creek Road, River Ridge, LA
1 Bedroom
$990
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1030 sqft
We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment.
Verified

19 Units Available
Elmwood Business District
Bella Ridge North
1101 Dickory Avenue, Elmwood, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,280
996 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1366 sqft
Great location close to Elmwood shopping and entertainment. Community has a gated pet park, resort-style swimming pool and bike rentals. Units feature large floor plans, dishwashers and crown molding.
Verified

20 Units Available
Elmwood Business District
Bella Ridge South
6041 Mounes Street, River Ridge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,565
1008 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
1349 sqft
Bella Ridge South Apartments.At Bella South in River Ridge, we offer more than luxury, we offer peace-of-mind living with better pricing, larger floor plans, free direct-access parking garage with only a 15-minute drive to downtown New Orleans.
Verified

8 Units Available
Magnolia Creek
2006 Oak Creek Rd, River Ridge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,025
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1063 sqft
Located close to Earhart Expressway, the Huey P. Long Bridge, Downtown New Orleans and Elmwood Business Park. Community has a tennis court, swimming pool and grilling area. Units have Roman tubs and patio/sunrooms.
Verified

38 Units Available
Bayou St. John
The Esplanade at City Park Apartments
3443 Esplanade Ave, New Orleans, LA
Studio
$1,060
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,295
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1094 sqft
Minutes from Downtown Tulsa near River Parks and the Brookside shopping district. Pool with sundeck, well-equipped fitness center, basketball and volleyball courts, and a picnic area for residents.
Verified

46 Units Available
Mid-City
Lumina
3701 Conti Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,187
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,185
1082 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Welcome Home to Lumina
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Jefferson, LA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Jefferson renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

