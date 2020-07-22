Apartment List
/
LA
/
gretna
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 22 2020 at 5:32 PM

60 Apartments for rent in Gretna, LA with pools

Finding apartments with a pool in Gretna means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing your ne... Read Guide >

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Oakdale
2423 Whitney Place
2423 Whitney Avenue, Gretna, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
756 sqft
GATED COMMUNITY! OPEN KITCHEN/LIVING AREA! JUST RENOVATED, NEW KITCHEN, FLOORS, AND CARPET THROUGHOUT. CONDO FEE COVERS POOL, LANDSCAPING, 2 ELEVATORS, WATER, ELECTRICITY, BUILDING INSURANCES, A/C REPAIRS, NIGHT SECURITY GUARD.
Results within 1 mile of Gretna
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
62 Units Available
Lower Garden District
The Saulet
1420 Annunciation St, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,140
1370 sqft
Excellent location close to the world-famous restaurants and shops of Magazine Street. Units feature air conditioning, garbage disposal, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community has pool, yoga, parking and gym.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 12:47 PM
1 Unit Available
St. Thomas Development Neighborhood
Josephine Lofts
427 Jackson Avenue, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Josephine Lofts is located in the heart of New Orleans in the coveted Lower Garden district.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 12:11 PM
19 Units Available
Magnolia Trace
Summerfield Apartment Homes
1500 Lorene Dr, Harvey, LA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$985
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1043 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Summerfield Apartment Homes in Harvey. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
French Quarter
620 DECATUR Street
620 Decatur Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
2500 sqft
See the most stunning views in New Orleans, from this luxurious Penthouse in the French Quarter at Historic Jax Brewery! Take in 360 degree views of the Mississippi River and Jackson Square from this 3 BR, 2.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Garden District
2715 MAGAZINE Street
2715 Magazine Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
2500 sqft
Live in a Beautiful Historic Garden District Home! Very spacious 2 Bedrooms/3 Baths with 3rd bonus room. Open concept living area opens up to a courtyard with a pool! Laundry/pantry in kitchen with gas stove, double ovens and fireplace.

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Central Business District
1107 S PETERS Street
1107 South Peters Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
600 sqft
Lovely condo in the Warehouse District! One bedroom loft with exposed brick and wooden beams! Open kitchen with granite counter tops. Wooden floors in the living area with expansive windows.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Central Business District
920 POEYFARRE Street
920 Poeyfarre Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Fabulous furnished unit in the popular Cotton Mill building offering 24 hour staffed entrance, gorgeous & spacious courtyard, in-ground pool, and fitness center.

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Central Business District
840 CARONDELET Street #206
840 Carondelet Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$2,050
928 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Garage is unlike anything you have seen. From the concrete floors to the luxury finishes, tons of storage and amazing downtown views, this complex has it all.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Central Business District
330 JULIA Street #216
330 Julia Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
840 sqft
This condo is fully furnished and has stone counter-tops, stainless appliances and high ceilings. Quiet, private location. Utilities can be negotiated in lease. Building has rooftop pool and workout room. 3, 6 or 9 month lease terms also considered.

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Central Business District
700 So Peters
700 South Peters Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1242 sqft
LUXURY LOCATION ULTIMATE QUALITY. SECURITY WITH PARKING AND UTILITIES INCLUDED. WALK TO FQ, SUPERDOME, CASINO AND RESTAURANTS. 2 BLOCKS FROM THE RIVER. 12 FT CEILING HARDWOOD FLOORS AND PLANTATION SHUTTERS. ROOFTOP BBQ TERRACE WITH HOT TUB AND POOL.
Results within 5 miles of Gretna
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
42 Units Available
Bayou St. John
The Esplanade at City Park Apartments
3443 Esplanade Ave, New Orleans, LA
Studio
$1,060
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,230
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1094 sqft
Minutes from Downtown Tulsa near River Parks and the Brookside shopping district. Pool with sundeck, well-equipped fitness center, basketball and volleyball courts, and a picnic area for residents.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 12:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Mid-City
American Can
3700 Orleans Ave, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1203 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at American Can in New Orleans. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 04:30 PM
$
40 Units Available
Mid-City
Lumina
3701 Conti Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,187
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,185
1082 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Welcome Home to Lumina
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 12:37 PM
33 Units Available
Old Aurora
The Mayfair Apartment Homes
4254 Maple Leaf Dr, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,130
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,155
1388 sqft
Set in one of the oldest neighborhoods in New Orleans, The Mayfair Apartment Homes are your home for Southern luxury.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 04:30 PM
$
119 Units Available
Tulane - Gravier
2424 Tulane
2424 Tulane Avenue, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
951 sqft
Virtual tours and online leasing available! Contact our team by phone or email today. Live life the way you want it: vibrant, active, social and filled with experiences.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 12:10 PM
31 Units Available
French Quarter
THE ANNEX
939 Iberville Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
973 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1378 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,550
1764 sqft
All that was, is new again. What first emerged nearly a century ago rises again for an encore, bestowing a rare echelon of New Orleans lifestyle that can only be described as French Quarter luxe.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 04:30 PM
$
274 Units Available
Central Business District
Canal 1535
1535 Canal Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1263 sqft
Welcome to Canal 1535. Our pet-friendly 1 & 2 bedroom apartments in New Orleans, LA provide you with the amenities you want and need.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 12:24 PM
7 Units Available
Central Business District
1201 Canal
1201 Canal Street, New Orleans, LA
Studio
$1,350
542 sqft
Experience the comfort and luxury of living in downtown New Orleans.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 12:07 PM
12 Units Available
Bywater
Rice Mill Lofts
522 Montegut Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,825
1073 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1430 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Rice Mill Lofts was created from a strong idea of great beauty and great meaning. This is a building of breathtaking originality.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
5 Units Available
Gert Town
Parkway
4650 Washington Avenue, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,399
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand New! Parkway Apartments offers modern, luxury residences, centrally located in New Orleans. Unmatched finishes including Italian cabinets, LED mirrors, and custom light fixtures.

1 of 2

Last updated July 22 at 09:47 AM
2 Units Available
Bayou St. John
800 N. Rendon St.
800 North Rendon Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1410 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 800 N. Rendon St. in New Orleans. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 08:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Central City
1205 St Charles Ave
1205 Saint Charles Avenue, New Orleans, LA
Studio
$1,595
406 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Best location to convieniently enjoy all New Orleans has to offer! This fully furnished/all utilities included condo is perfectly located in the middle of the bustling downtown/uptown area of New Orleans.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
French Quarter
718 BARRACKS Street
718 Barracks Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$3,600
847 sqft
INCREDIBLE HIDDEN GEM! DREAMY FRENCH QUARTER CONDO W/ YOUR OWN PRIVATE, HEATED, SALTWATER POOL! THIS IS THE ONLY FREE-STANDING SINGULAR CONDO BUILDING IN THE FQ! LIVE IN A HISTORICAL BUILDING WITH MODERN UPGRADES.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with pools in Gretna, LA

Finding apartments with a pool in Gretna means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing your next lease.

Ask the property management how long the pool is open each year. Is it seasonal? Does the pool have a heat pump to make it practical to swim beyond summertime? You should also inquire about pool rules, capacity, and if unattended children are permitted. The size of the pool also matters. An oversized apartment complex with a tiny pool could mean crowded summers and frustrations when trying to take a quick dip.

Finding apartments with a pool in Gretna could also drive up your rent, but may be worth the trade-off. Assess the overall amenities of the property. Apartments with a pool may look fantastic on the outside, but inside the kitchen could need an upgrade or the bedrooms could prove smaller than you want.

Once you find the apartment of your dreams, enjoy an afternoon swim and get to know your new neighbors.

Similar Pages

Gretna 1 Bedroom ApartmentsGretna Apartments with Balconies
Gretna Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGretna Apartments with Parking
Gretna Dog Friendly ApartmentsGretna Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New Orleans, LAMetairie, LASlidell, LAHouma, LAKenner, LACovington, LA
River Ridge, LAMandeville, LAHarvey, LABayou Cane, LAThibodaux, LAHammond, LA
Elmwood, LAJefferson, LAChalmette, LAMarrero, LABay St. Louis, MSPonchatoula, LA

Apartments Near Colleges

Delgado Community CollegeDillard University
Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center-New OrleansLoyola University New Orleans
University of Holy Cross