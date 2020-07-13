/
apartments with pool
64 Apartments for rent in Harvey, LA with pool
20 Units Available
Magnolia Trace
Summerfield Apartment Homes
1500 Lorene Dr, Harvey, LA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$985
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1043 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Summerfield Apartment Homes in Harvey. View photos, descriptions and more!
29 Units Available
Kensington Gardens
Emerald Pointe
2700 Whitney Ave, Harvey, LA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,020
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1046 sqft
All Apartments in harvey LA, Lowest Price Guaranteed! A genuine involvement in harvey Apartments. Book your Apartment Now!
1 Unit Available
Garden District
2715 MAGAZINE Street
2715 Magazine Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
2500 sqft
Live in a Beautiful Historic Garden District Home! Very spacious 2 Bedrooms/3 Baths with 3rd bonus room. Open concept living area opens up to a courtyard with a pool! Laundry/pantry in kitchen with gas stove, double ovens and fireplace.
1 of 37
Last updated July 13 at 10:33am
1 Unit Available
Garden District
3230 CAMP Street
3230 Camp Street, New Orleans, LA
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
4773 sqft
This Garden District stunner, 4 years young, has every amenity you could dream of! Gourmet kitchen, temperature controlled wine room, smart-features throughout and top of the line finishes including fine paints of Europe, one-of-a-kind mural by
62 Units Available
Lower Garden District
The Saulet
1420 Annunciation St, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,140
1370 sqft
Excellent location close to the world-famous restaurants and shops of Magazine Street. Units feature air conditioning, garbage disposal, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community has pool, yoga, parking and gym.
43 Units Available
Old Aurora
The Mayfair Apartment Homes
4254 Maple Leaf Dr, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$955
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,155
1388 sqft
Set in one of the oldest neighborhoods in New Orleans, The Mayfair Apartment Homes are your home for Southern luxury.
51 Units Available
Mid-City
Lumina
3701 Conti Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,187
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,285
1082 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Welcome Home to Lumina
38 Units Available
Bayou St. John
The Esplanade at City Park Apartments
3443 Esplanade Ave, New Orleans, LA
Studio
$1,060
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,295
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1094 sqft
Minutes from Downtown Tulsa near River Parks and the Brookside shopping district. Pool with sundeck, well-equipped fitness center, basketball and volleyball courts, and a picnic area for residents.
282 Units Available
Central Business District
Canal 1535
1535 Canal Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,843
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,691
1263 sqft
Welcome to Canal 1535. Our pet-friendly 1 & 2 bedroom apartments in New Orleans, LA provide you with the amenities you want and need.
11 Units Available
Gert Town
Parkway
4650 Washington Avenue, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,399
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand New! Parkway Apartments offers modern, luxury residences, centrally located in New Orleans. Unmatched finishes including Italian cabinets, LED mirrors, and custom light fixtures.
6 Units Available
Central Business District
1201 Canal
1201 Canal Street, New Orleans, LA
Studio
$1,400
542 sqft
Experience the comfort and luxury of living in downtown New Orleans.
2 Units Available
Mid-City
American Can
3700 Orleans Ave, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1273 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at American Can in New Orleans. View photos, descriptions and more!
28 Units Available
French Quarter
THE ANNEX
939 Iberville Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,885
973 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1378 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,550
1764 sqft
All that was, is new again. What first emerged nearly a century ago rises again for an encore, bestowing a rare echelon of New Orleans lifestyle that can only be described as French Quarter luxe.
125 Units Available
Tulane - Gravier
2424 Tulane
2424 Tulane Avenue, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
951 sqft
Virtual tours and online leasing available! Contact our team by phone or email today. Live life the way you want it: vibrant, active, social and filled with experiences.
11 Units Available
Bywater
Rice Mill Lofts
522 Montegut Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,825
1072 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1430 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Rice Mill Lofts was created from a strong idea of great beauty and great meaning. This is a building of breathtaking originality.
1 Unit Available
Central Business District
448 JULIA Street
448 Julia Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
500 sqft
This LOVELY renovated Gallery Row unit is in the HEART of the Warehouse District and steps to MANY restaurants, bars, and grocery store.
1 Unit Available
Bayou St. John
818 MOSS Street
818 Moss Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Very nice 1bd condo located on Bayou St.John. Gated community, private, quiet and in Mid-City. Fully furnished ready to move in. This condo comes with all utilities paid. Call me for a private showing today.
1 Unit Available
Audubon
2228 BROADWAY Street
2228 Broadway Street, New Orleans, LA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1400 sqft
Newly painted 4 bedroom 2 baths. POOL. Kitchen appliances and washer/dryer included. Water and gas paid. Landscaping and pool maintained by owner. . Plenty of off street parking. Universities, stores, restaurants and public transit.
1 Unit Available
Marigny
714 FRENCHMEN Street
714 Frenchmen Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1550 sqft
Your opportunity to live in historic Faubourg Marigny! All the charm & character of New Orleans architecture. Enjoy the view of Washington Park from your front porch. Easy access to Jazz music, clubs, restaurants, art galleries and more.
1 Unit Available
Oakdale
2423 Whitney Place
2423 Whitney Avenue, Gretna, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
756 sqft
GATED COMMUNITY! OPEN KITCHEN/LIVING AREA! JUST RENOVATED, NEW KITCHEN, FLOORS, AND CARPET THROUGHOUT. CONDO FEE COVERS POOL, LANDSCAPING, 2 ELEVATORS, WATER, ELECTRICITY, BUILDING INSURANCES, A/C REPAIRS, NIGHT SECURITY GUARD.
1 Unit Available
French Quarter
718 BARRACKS Street
718 Barracks Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$3,600
847 sqft
INCREDIBLE HIDDEN GEM! DREAMY FRENCH QUARTER CONDO W/ YOUR OWN PRIVATE, HEATED, SALTWATER POOL! THIS IS THE ONLY FREE-STANDING SINGULAR CONDO BUILDING IN THE FQ! LIVE IN A HISTORICAL BUILDING WITH MODERN UPGRADES.
1 Unit Available
French Quarter
1119 CHARTRES Street
1119 Chartres Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
440 sqft
Location, Location, Location. Second Floor FURNISHED One Bedroom, One Bath Apartment available NOW until Late December 2020. Unit overlooks Pool & Shared Courtyard. Hardwood Floors, On-Site Laundry, High Ceilings and Second Floor Views.
1 Unit Available
Milan
1631 CONSTANTINOPLE Street
1631 Constantinople Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
1296 sqft
Gorgeous Fully FURNISHED 2-Story Apartment in gated Tri-plex with POOL! Just steps from St.
1 Unit Available
Tall Timbers - Brechtel
140 Cypress Grove Ct. #96
140 Cypress Grove Court, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
900 sqft
140 Cypress Grove Ct. #96, New Orleans, LA. 70130 - Cute 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath. 20 minutes to CBD. Community pool and 24 hour security. Owner pays water. Contact Felicia Conforto at fconforto@latterblumpm.com or by phone at (504) 813-2996.
