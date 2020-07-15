6 Apartments for rent in Franklinton, LA📍
1 Unit Available
731 WASHINGTON Street
731 Washington Street, Franklinton, LA
Studio
$1,350
1200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 731 WASHINGTON Street in Franklinton. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
2010 WASHINGTON Street
2010 Washington Street, Franklinton, LA
Studio
$2,275
4220 sqft
Great commercial space for your business. Beautiful front reception counter with large open area with restrooms, kitchen, Beautiful front office and 5 offices in the back.
1 Unit Available
1152 DOBSON Street
1152 Dobson Street, Franklinton, LA
Studio
$2,500
3667 sqft
Commercial property for Lease! Lease includes all buildings and 1.84 acres. Main building was currently used as a gift shop.
1 Unit Available
2020 WASHINGTON Street
2020 Washington Street, Franklinton, LA
Studio
$2,000
2439 sqft
Great Commercial space for lease for your current or future business to occupy. Complete with large studio space, restrooms, additional offices, & more. Unlimited potential.
1 Unit Available
1014 EVANS Street
1014 Evans St, Franklinton, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1130 sqft
Like new 3 Bedroom/ 2 bath home available July 1, 2020. No carpet. Master has private bathroom & walk in closet. Furniture and refrigerator in pictures not included. Application must be completed and submitted along with $40 fee for each adult.
Results within 10 miles of Franklinton
1 Unit Available
26450 CHOCTAW Road
26450 Choctaw Road, Washington County, LA
Studio
$2,100
5300 sqft
Restaurant opportunity in the Pine community! Restaurant has large kitchen area with separate washroom and large walk-in cooler. Great buffet area two beautiful separate dining rooms for serving lots of guests with TVs in each one.
Frequently Asked Questions
Some of the colleges located in the Franklinton area include Delgado Community College, Dillard University, Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center-New Orleans, Loyola University New Orleans, and University of Holy Cross. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Franklinton from include New Orleans, Slidell, Covington, Mandeville, and McComb.