10448 Spring Rose Ave Available 08/07/20 3BR 2BA House in Spring Lake at Bluebonnet Subdivision - This spacious unique design home with a 2 car garage and double wide driveway is perfect for families and entertaining. The fully landscaped front yard and entry Pond welcomes you as you enter through the custom French doors. This home has high ceilings, Palette walls, Hardwood & Ceramic tile floors. The 11 foot ceilings and numerous windows create the perfect open space to view the Large paved back patio with Fire pit & Seat wall. Also located in the backyard is a 30’ garden bed w small storage shed. The Kitchen entrance is cased with massive antique pine beams used to divide the kitchen from the open living area. The kitchen includes vaulted ceilings, an island and a built in desk perfect for a computer. The recently remodeled master suite is located at the back of this perfect split floor plan. The master bedroom includes an adjoining sun room that would be great for an office or Home gym). The master bathroom has a huge glass walk-in shower, his and hers double vanity with granite counter tops, and large walk in closet with lots of shelving.



CLOSE TO SHOPPING, SCHOOLS AND MAJOR ROADS. Short drive / Minutes away from Hospitals, Schools, LSU, LA Mall of America, Outlet Mall & Endless Restaurants



Gas fireplace with Mantel

Custom Blinds



Thermostat, Remote control Ceiling Fans in Living Room & All 3 bedrooms

LSU Themed garage w 50” flat screen TV



Flat screen TV mounts included in Living room, Master bed & 3rd bedroom



Extra Large common area behind the homes (good for kids play to avoid traffic)



