Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:59 PM

10448 Spring Rose Ave

10448 Springrose Ave · (225) 933-8687 ext. 2259338687
Location

10448 Springrose Ave, East Baton Rouge County, LA 70810
South Baton Rouge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 10448 Spring Rose Ave · Avail. Aug 7

$1,650

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1604 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
gym
parking
garage
10448 Spring Rose Ave Available 08/07/20 3BR 2BA House in Spring Lake at Bluebonnet Subdivision - This spacious unique design home with a 2 car garage and double wide driveway is perfect for families and entertaining. The fully landscaped front yard and entry Pond welcomes you as you enter through the custom French doors. This home has high ceilings, Palette walls, Hardwood & Ceramic tile floors. The 11 foot ceilings and numerous windows create the perfect open space to view the Large paved back patio with Fire pit & Seat wall. Also located in the backyard is a 30’ garden bed w small storage shed. The Kitchen entrance is cased with massive antique pine beams used to divide the kitchen from the open living area. The kitchen includes vaulted ceilings, an island and a built in desk perfect for a computer. The recently remodeled master suite is located at the back of this perfect split floor plan. The master bedroom includes an adjoining sun room that would be great for an office or Home gym). The master bathroom has a huge glass walk-in shower, his and hers double vanity with granite counter tops, and large walk in closet with lots of shelving.

CLOSE TO SHOPPING, SCHOOLS AND MAJOR ROADS. Short drive / Minutes away from Hospitals, Schools, LSU, LA Mall of America, Outlet Mall & Endless Restaurants

Gas fireplace with Mantel
Custom Blinds

Thermostat, Remote control Ceiling Fans in Living Room & All 3 bedrooms
LSU Themed garage w 50” flat screen TV

Flat screen TV mounts included in Living room, Master bed & 3rd bedroom

Extra Large common area behind the homes (good for kids play to avoid traffic)

(RLNE5142911)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10448 Spring Rose Ave have any available units?
10448 Spring Rose Ave has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10448 Spring Rose Ave have?
Some of 10448 Spring Rose Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10448 Spring Rose Ave currently offering any rent specials?
10448 Spring Rose Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10448 Spring Rose Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 10448 Spring Rose Ave is pet friendly.
Does 10448 Spring Rose Ave offer parking?
Yes, 10448 Spring Rose Ave offers parking.
Does 10448 Spring Rose Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10448 Spring Rose Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10448 Spring Rose Ave have a pool?
No, 10448 Spring Rose Ave does not have a pool.
Does 10448 Spring Rose Ave have accessible units?
No, 10448 Spring Rose Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 10448 Spring Rose Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 10448 Spring Rose Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10448 Spring Rose Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 10448 Spring Rose Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
