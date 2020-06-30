All apartments in Ascension County
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:41 PM

16507 Keystone Blvd.

16507 Keystone Boulevard · (225) 768-1800 ext. 876
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

16507 Keystone Boulevard, Ascension County, LA 70769

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1644 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Energy smart home located in Keystone of Galvez! DSLD Homes' Paris plan offers a 3 bedroom, 2 full bath open and split floor plan. Special features include: 3CM full slab granite counter tops in kitchen and baths, beautiful maple cabinets, ceramic tile floors in wet areas, wood floors, gas fireplace, crown moulding, jetted tub in master bath, oil bronze shower door, tankless hot water heater, radiant barrier decking in attic, low E-3 double insulated windows, Bibb insulation in walls, fiberglass loose fill insulation in attic and much more! Schedule your viewing today! (225) 293-4448, Ext. 4

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16507 Keystone Blvd. have any available units?
16507 Keystone Blvd. has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16507 Keystone Blvd. have?
Some of 16507 Keystone Blvd.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16507 Keystone Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
16507 Keystone Blvd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16507 Keystone Blvd. pet-friendly?
No, 16507 Keystone Blvd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ascension County.
Does 16507 Keystone Blvd. offer parking?
No, 16507 Keystone Blvd. does not offer parking.
Does 16507 Keystone Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16507 Keystone Blvd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16507 Keystone Blvd. have a pool?
No, 16507 Keystone Blvd. does not have a pool.
Does 16507 Keystone Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 16507 Keystone Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 16507 Keystone Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 16507 Keystone Blvd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16507 Keystone Blvd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 16507 Keystone Blvd. does not have units with air conditioning.
