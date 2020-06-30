16507 Keystone Blvd.

Amenities
Energy smart home located in Keystone of Galvez! DSLD Homes' Paris plan offers a 3 bedroom, 2 full bath open and split floor plan. Special features include: 3CM full slab granite counter tops in kitchen and baths, beautiful maple cabinets, ceramic tile floors in wet areas, wood floors, gas fireplace, crown moulding, jetted tub in master bath, oil bronze shower door, tankless hot water heater, radiant barrier decking in attic, low E-3 double insulated windows, Bibb insulation in walls, fiberglass loose fill insulation in attic and much more! Schedule your viewing today! (225) 293-4448, Ext. 4