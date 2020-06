Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly ceiling fan

1116 Keith Avenue Available 10/21/19 Beautiful Ranch Home Close to Post! - Step into this adorable ranch home super close to Fort Campbell!



This beauty boasts a large living room with plenty of natural lighting, open eat-in kitchen with tons of cabinet space, and three spacious bedrooms for easy rest and relaxation. Ample master bedroom with half-bath.



Step out into a giant fenced-in backyard perfect for enjoying beautiful spring days. This property is pet-friendly and offers washer-dryer connections.



Your rent includes monthly air filter deliveries for your convenience!



(RLNE1939565)