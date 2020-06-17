102 Meadow Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher new construction microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities new construction

These are a MUST see. When you walk into this beautifully built town home you will see all the space there is. The living room and kitchen are open to each other which is great for entertaining. The kitchen has attractive white subway tile back splash. Large laundry area with full bath room. The master bedroom features a 1/2 bath. You will have a semi private patio.