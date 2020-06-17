These are a MUST see. When you walk into this beautifully built town home you will see all the space there is. The living room and kitchen are open to each other which is great for entertaining. The kitchen has attractive white subway tile back splash. Large laundry area with full bath room. The master bedroom features a 1/2 bath. You will have a semi private patio.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 102 Meadow Lane have any available units?
102 Meadow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Grove, KY.
What amenities does 102 Meadow Lane have?
Some of 102 Meadow Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 102 Meadow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
102 Meadow Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.