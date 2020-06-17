All apartments in Oak Grove
102 Meadow Lane
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

102 Meadow Lane

102 Meadow Ln · No Longer Available
Location

102 Meadow Ln, Oak Grove, KY 42262

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
new construction
These are a MUST see. When you walk into this beautifully built town home you will see all the space there is. The living room and kitchen are open to each other which is great for entertaining. The kitchen has attractive white subway tile back splash. Large laundry area with full bath room. The master bedroom features a 1/2 bath. You will have a semi private patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 102 Meadow Lane have any available units?
102 Meadow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Grove, KY.
What amenities does 102 Meadow Lane have?
Some of 102 Meadow Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 102 Meadow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
102 Meadow Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 Meadow Lane pet-friendly?
No, 102 Meadow Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oak Grove.
Does 102 Meadow Lane offer parking?
No, 102 Meadow Lane does not offer parking.
Does 102 Meadow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 102 Meadow Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 Meadow Lane have a pool?
No, 102 Meadow Lane does not have a pool.
Does 102 Meadow Lane have accessible units?
No, 102 Meadow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 102 Meadow Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 102 Meadow Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 102 Meadow Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 102 Meadow Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
