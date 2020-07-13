All apartments in Louisville


Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:49 AM

Meridian on Shelbyville

12900 Observation Cir · (502) 947-3774
Location

12900 Observation Cir, Louisville, KY 40243

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 13016202 · Avail. Sep 19

$1,030

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 858 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 303304 · Avail. now

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1121 sqft

Unit 13006304 · Avail. now

$1,240

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1184 sqft

Unit 307301 · Avail. now

$1,240

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1184 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Meridian on Shelbyville.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
24hr gym
pool
hot tub
new construction
tennis court
garage
parking
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
basketball court
bbq/grill
cc payments
coffee bar
courtyard
dog park
e-payments
fire pit
internet access
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
playground
Meridian on Shelbyville offers a whole new way of living in the Lousiville area. Here you'll find the most unexpected designer details and upscale features in nine spacious floorplans.
Our brand new community offers a diverse palette of 304 garden style apartment homes that are both modern and inviting. Each of our spacious designs features gourmet kitchens with granite counter tops, spacious bathrooms with spa-like soaking tubs, and abundant closet space.
Our peaceful location in Middletown is ideal for professionals and families. You'll have the quiet life you desire; with every convenience you could need just a short drive away. Target and Starbucks can be found just on the opposite side of Shelbyville Road, the Gene Snyder Freeway is less than a mile away, and within minutes you can be shopping and dining at an array of restaurants and shops.
We are also a pet-friendly community, so be sure to bring your furry friend along!
With our prime location tucked only a half mile off the Ge

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Trash
Application Fee: $40
Deposit: $300
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Storage Details: Storage units available to rent.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Meridian on Shelbyville have any available units?
Meridian on Shelbyville has 9 units available starting at $1,030 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Louisville, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Louisville Rent Report.
What amenities does Meridian on Shelbyville have?
Some of Meridian on Shelbyville's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Meridian on Shelbyville currently offering any rent specials?
Meridian on Shelbyville is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Meridian on Shelbyville pet-friendly?
Yes, Meridian on Shelbyville is pet friendly.
Does Meridian on Shelbyville offer parking?
Yes, Meridian on Shelbyville offers parking.
Does Meridian on Shelbyville have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Meridian on Shelbyville offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Meridian on Shelbyville have a pool?
Yes, Meridian on Shelbyville has a pool.
Does Meridian on Shelbyville have accessible units?
No, Meridian on Shelbyville does not have accessible units.
Does Meridian on Shelbyville have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Meridian on Shelbyville has units with dishwashers.
