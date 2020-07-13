Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub granite counters microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse 24hr gym pool hot tub new construction tennis court garage parking on-site laundry 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance basketball court bbq/grill cc payments coffee bar courtyard dog park e-payments fire pit internet access key fob access lobby online portal package receiving playground

Meridian on Shelbyville offers a whole new way of living in the Lousiville area. Here you'll find the most unexpected designer details and upscale features in nine spacious floorplans.

Our brand new community offers a diverse palette of 304 garden style apartment homes that are both modern and inviting. Each of our spacious designs features gourmet kitchens with granite counter tops, spacious bathrooms with spa-like soaking tubs, and abundant closet space.

Our peaceful location in Middletown is ideal for professionals and families. You'll have the quiet life you desire; with every convenience you could need just a short drive away. Target and Starbucks can be found just on the opposite side of Shelbyville Road, the Gene Snyder Freeway is less than a mile away, and within minutes you can be shopping and dining at an array of restaurants and shops.

We are also a pet-friendly community, so be sure to bring your furry friend along!

