Amenities

granite counters pet friendly parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

33 Urban, hip, 1 bedroom apartments, including: stainless appliances, granite countertops, cool-gray floors, breakfast bar, Edison light fixtures, subway tile, built-in closet organizer and more! We are conveniently located in walking distance to an array of retail, shopping, restaurants, and bars - nestled in the heart of the Highlands. Cats are allowed. $250 per deposit. 2 pet max. Water fee is a flat $25.

Off street parking based on availability.