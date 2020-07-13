41 Highwood Place, Louisville, KY 40206 Clifton Heights
Price and availability
Studio
Unit 43 · Avail. Aug 8
$799
Studio · 1 Bath · 560 sqft
1 Bedroom
Unit 2 · Avail. Oct 8
$929
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Unit 16 · Avail. Sep 17
$1,299
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 793 sqft
Unit 31 · Avail. Jul 17
$1,699
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1092 sqft
Unit 28 · Avail. now
$1,699
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Fitzroy.
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
24hr gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
online portal
package receiving
Located just 5 minutes to downtown Louisville, close to all major shopping and entertainment. Unbelievably spacious floorplans, distinctive style and elegance, superior management team, all at a price you can enjoy.
Come see why so many people choose Highwood Place Apartments for Luxury at its best.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)