Louisville, KY
Fitzroy
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:21 AM

Fitzroy

41 Highwood Place · (888) 830-2146
Location

41 Highwood Place, Louisville, KY 40206
Clifton Heights

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 43 · Avail. Aug 8

$799

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 560 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 2 · Avail. Oct 8

$929

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 815 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 16 · Avail. Sep 17

$1,299

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 793 sqft

Unit 31 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,699

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1092 sqft

Unit 28 · Avail. now

$1,699

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Fitzroy.

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
24hr gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
online portal
package receiving
Located just 5 minutes to downtown Louisville, close to all major shopping and entertainment. Unbelievably spacious floorplans, distinctive style and elegance, superior management team, all at a price you can enjoy.

Come see why so many people choose Highwood Place Apartments for Luxury at its best.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40
Deposit: $200
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
Dogs
fee: $300
rent: $25
Cats
fee: $300
rent: $25
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Fitzroy have any available units?
Fitzroy has 12 units available starting at $799 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Louisville, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Louisville Rent Report.
What amenities does Fitzroy have?
Some of Fitzroy's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Fitzroy currently offering any rent specials?
Fitzroy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Fitzroy pet-friendly?
Yes, Fitzroy is pet friendly.
Does Fitzroy offer parking?
Yes, Fitzroy offers parking.
Does Fitzroy have units with washers and dryers?
No, Fitzroy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Fitzroy have a pool?
Yes, Fitzroy has a pool.
Does Fitzroy have accessible units?
No, Fitzroy does not have accessible units.
Does Fitzroy have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Fitzroy has units with dishwashers.
