Unit Amenities fireplace furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Nicely presented 1 BDRM/1 BATH apartment located in Historic Butchertown. This desirable apartment is the front portion of a duplex with the back of the property being the other apartment (townhouse.) It is set up to provide the upmost in privacy offering a fenced front yard and front door parking. The apartment has a very large bedroom (16'6''x12'6'') that can handle real big furniture. The bathroom was just completely gutted & redone several yrs ago, very tasteful! The kitchen is galley style with a breakfast bar & additional shelving for storage. The living room has a beautiful half moon stained glass window above 2 double hung full length windows providing lots of natural air & light! There is a furnished stacked washer/dryer. Ideal location with NULU, Soccer Stadium WALKABLE!!