Amenities

w/d hookup garage recently renovated air conditioning range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking garage

913 Euclid Ave Available 06/22/20 COMING SOON! 1 bedroom home with bonus room in South Louisville - COMING SOON! Newly remodeled 1 bedroom home near Churchill Downs



This home features a large eat in kitchen with refrigerator and stove provided

-New vinyl planking throughout home

-Separate laundry room in hallway

-Bonus room upstairs can be used for a playroom, office, or storage area

-Large detached garage with alley access sits in back of fenced in yard

-Close to park, grocery, bus line

-Central air

-Tenant responsible for all utilities

-NO PETS



Section 8 accepted if voucher covers, however upstairs room is not considered a bedroom by Section 8 standards



Call/email/text today to inquire!

Schempp Realty & Management

schempprealty@gmail.com

502-562-0016 x310



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5834200)