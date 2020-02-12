All apartments in Louisville
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

913 Euclid Ave

913 Euclid Avenue · (502) 562-0016
Location

913 Euclid Avenue, Louisville, KY 40208
Taylor Berry

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 913 Euclid Ave · Avail. Jun 22

$750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
913 Euclid Ave Available 06/22/20 COMING SOON! 1 bedroom home with bonus room in South Louisville - COMING SOON! Newly remodeled 1 bedroom home near Churchill Downs

This home features a large eat in kitchen with refrigerator and stove provided
-New vinyl planking throughout home
-Separate laundry room in hallway
-Bonus room upstairs can be used for a playroom, office, or storage area
-Large detached garage with alley access sits in back of fenced in yard
-Close to park, grocery, bus line
-Central air
-Tenant responsible for all utilities
-NO PETS

Section 8 accepted if voucher covers, however upstairs room is not considered a bedroom by Section 8 standards

Call/email/text today to inquire!
Schempp Realty & Management
schempprealty@gmail.com
502-562-0016 x310

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5834200)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 913 Euclid Ave have any available units?
913 Euclid Ave has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Louisville, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Louisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 913 Euclid Ave have?
Some of 913 Euclid Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 913 Euclid Ave currently offering any rent specials?
913 Euclid Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 913 Euclid Ave pet-friendly?
No, 913 Euclid Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Louisville.
Does 913 Euclid Ave offer parking?
Yes, 913 Euclid Ave does offer parking.
Does 913 Euclid Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 913 Euclid Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 913 Euclid Ave have a pool?
No, 913 Euclid Ave does not have a pool.
Does 913 Euclid Ave have accessible units?
No, 913 Euclid Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 913 Euclid Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 913 Euclid Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
