Amenities
913 Euclid Ave Available 06/22/20 COMING SOON! 1 bedroom home with bonus room in South Louisville - COMING SOON! Newly remodeled 1 bedroom home near Churchill Downs
This home features a large eat in kitchen with refrigerator and stove provided
-New vinyl planking throughout home
-Separate laundry room in hallway
-Bonus room upstairs can be used for a playroom, office, or storage area
-Large detached garage with alley access sits in back of fenced in yard
-Close to park, grocery, bus line
-Central air
-Tenant responsible for all utilities
-NO PETS
Section 8 accepted if voucher covers, however upstairs room is not considered a bedroom by Section 8 standards
Call/email/text today to inquire!
Schempp Realty & Management
schempprealty@gmail.com
502-562-0016 x310
