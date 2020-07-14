All apartments in Louisville
Louisville, KY
720 E. Oak St.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

720 E. Oak St.

720 East Oak Street · (502) 896-2595
Louisville
Location

720 East Oak Street, Louisville, KY 40203
Shelby Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 720 E. Oak St. - Apt. 3 · Avail. now

$700

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
720 E. Oak St., #3, Louisville, KY 40203 - 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Remodeled Apartment Rental Home - Cozy and comfortable newly remodeled apartment located just two blocks from the popular Goss Avenue corridor in Germantown. This home is near so many great local places: The Post, Four Pegs, Monnik, Check's, Bean, and Kaiju to name just a few. This unit has newly installed central air and heat. New cabinets and bathroom. Convenient location. Get your application in now before it's gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 720 E. Oak St. have any available units?
720 E. Oak St. has a unit available for $700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Louisville, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Louisville Rent Report.
Is 720 E. Oak St. currently offering any rent specials?
720 E. Oak St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 720 E. Oak St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 720 E. Oak St. is pet friendly.
Does 720 E. Oak St. offer parking?
No, 720 E. Oak St. does not offer parking.
Does 720 E. Oak St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 720 E. Oak St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 720 E. Oak St. have a pool?
No, 720 E. Oak St. does not have a pool.
Does 720 E. Oak St. have accessible units?
No, 720 E. Oak St. does not have accessible units.
Does 720 E. Oak St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 720 E. Oak St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 720 E. Oak St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 720 E. Oak St. has units with air conditioning.
