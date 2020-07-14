Amenities

720 E. Oak St., #3, Louisville, KY 40203 - 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Remodeled Apartment Rental Home - Cozy and comfortable newly remodeled apartment located just two blocks from the popular Goss Avenue corridor in Germantown. This home is near so many great local places: The Post, Four Pegs, Monnik, Check's, Bean, and Kaiju to name just a few. This unit has newly installed central air and heat. New cabinets and bathroom. Convenient location. Get your application in now before it's gone!



(RLNE5867481)