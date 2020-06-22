Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

4118 Browns Lane (Saint Regis Park) - Want to schedule a tour at this location? Please complete our free pre-application on the 4 RENT website. Here is the link: http://4rentlouisville.net/apply-here/



Wow- this stunning remodel is now ready for rental and features incredible updates throughout! You will absolutely adore all this home has to offer:



+New Windows

+Refinished Hardwood Floors

+Butcher-block Counters

+Stainless Steal Appliances

+New Tile Flooring

+Subway Tile Surround (Bath)

+New Carpet (Bedrooms)

+Massive Front and Back Yard

+Huge Driveway

+Pet Friendly (see restrictions)

+1/2 Acre Lot

+Much, much more!



Not only will you love the updates in this home, but you will also enjoy this home's convenient location! You'll be just minutes from major expressways, multiple restaurants, shops, groceries, etc.



Truly 4118 Browns Lane is a rare find! Be sure to complete the free pre-application to schedule your virtual showing, this home will not last long!



