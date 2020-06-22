All apartments in Louisville
4118 Browns Lane

4118 Browns Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4118 Browns Lane, Louisville, KY 40220
Hikes Point

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4118 Browns Lane (Saint Regis Park) - Want to schedule a tour at this location? Please complete our free pre-application on the 4 RENT website. Here is the link: http://4rentlouisville.net/apply-here/

Wow- this stunning remodel is now ready for rental and features incredible updates throughout! You will absolutely adore all this home has to offer:

+New Windows
+Refinished Hardwood Floors
+Butcher-block Counters
+Stainless Steal Appliances
+New Tile Flooring
+Subway Tile Surround (Bath)
+New Carpet (Bedrooms)
+Massive Front and Back Yard
+Huge Driveway
+Pet Friendly (see restrictions)
+1/2 Acre Lot
+Much, much more!

Not only will you love the updates in this home, but you will also enjoy this home's convenient location! You'll be just minutes from major expressways, multiple restaurants, shops, groceries, etc.

Truly 4118 Browns Lane is a rare find! Be sure to complete the free pre-application to schedule your virtual showing, this home will not last long!

This listing is marketed for rental by 4 RENT Louisville, LLC

(RLNE5851050)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4118 Browns Lane have any available units?
4118 Browns Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Louisville, KY.
How much is rent in Louisville, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Louisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4118 Browns Lane have?
Some of 4118 Browns Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4118 Browns Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4118 Browns Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4118 Browns Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4118 Browns Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4118 Browns Lane offer parking?
No, 4118 Browns Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4118 Browns Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4118 Browns Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4118 Browns Lane have a pool?
No, 4118 Browns Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4118 Browns Lane have accessible units?
No, 4118 Browns Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4118 Browns Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4118 Browns Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
