All apartments in Louisville
Find more places like 4106 S 2nd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Louisville, KY
/
4106 S 2nd Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

4106 S 2nd Street

4106 South 2nd Street · (502) 896-2595
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Louisville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4106 South 2nd Street, Louisville, KY 40214
Wilder Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 4106 S 2nd Street · Avail. now

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 1523 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Rental Houses, 4106 s 2nd St., Louisville, KY 40214 - 5 Bedroom 2 Bath Basement Student Housing Rental Home - This must see 5BD/2BA Single Family home which has been completely updated and is located close to Cardinal Stadium and UofL campus comes with plenty of off street parking, unfinished basement, updated bathrooms, a newly remodeled kitchen, covered front porch, energy efficient windows and large bedrooms. Home also comes with washer and dryer with washer and dryer included, dishwasher, oven and fridge included. Owner maintains the yard and pays for trash. Get your application in now, this one won't last long!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5831655)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4106 S 2nd Street have any available units?
4106 S 2nd Street has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Louisville, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Louisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4106 S 2nd Street have?
Some of 4106 S 2nd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4106 S 2nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
4106 S 2nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4106 S 2nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 4106 S 2nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Louisville.
Does 4106 S 2nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 4106 S 2nd Street does offer parking.
Does 4106 S 2nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4106 S 2nd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4106 S 2nd Street have a pool?
No, 4106 S 2nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 4106 S 2nd Street have accessible units?
No, 4106 S 2nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4106 S 2nd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4106 S 2nd Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4106 S 2nd Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Springs at Hurstbourne
9202 Bunsen Way
Louisville, KY 40220
Cooper Creek
4807 Cooper Village Ter
Louisville, KY 40219
The Lofts Of Broadway
419 Finzer St
Louisville, KY 40203
Victoria Gardens
333 Whispering Brook Dr
Louisville, KY 40229
Vue at 3rd
537 S 3rd St
Louisville, KY 40202
Apex on Preston
11602 Apex View Dr
Louisville, KY 40229
Victory Knoll
11950 Victory Knoll Circle
Louisville, KY 40243
Cardinal Village
1800 S 2nd St
Louisville, KY 40208

Similar Pages

Louisville 1 BedroomsLouisville 2 Bedrooms
Louisville Dog Friendly ApartmentsLouisville Pet Friendly Places
Louisville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jeffersonville, INNew Albany, INClarksville, INSeymour, IN
Shelbyville, KYFrankfort, KYLyndon, KYRadcliff, KY
St. Matthews, KYNorth Vernon, INProspect, KYShively, KY

Nearby Neighborhoods

OkolonaNewburgFern Creek
Old LouisvilleClifton HeightsValley Station
Central Business DistrictPhoenix Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

Bellarmine UniversityUniversity of Louisville
The Southern Baptist Theological SeminarySpalding University
Jefferson Community and Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity