4106 S 2nd Street

Rental Houses, 4106 s 2nd St., Louisville, KY 40214 - 5 Bedroom 2 Bath Basement Student Housing Rental Home - This must see 5BD/2BA Single Family home which has been completely updated and is located close to Cardinal Stadium and UofL campus comes with plenty of off street parking, unfinished basement, updated bathrooms, a newly remodeled kitchen, covered front porch, energy efficient windows and large bedrooms. Home also comes with washer and dryer with washer and dryer included, dishwasher, oven and fridge included. Owner maintains the yard and pays for trash. Get your application in now, this one won't last long!



No Pets Allowed



