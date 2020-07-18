All apartments in Louisville
3751 Powell Ave.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

3751 Powell Ave.

3751 Powell Avenue · (502) 896-2595
Location

3751 Powell Avenue, Louisville, KY 40215
Jacobs

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3751 Powell Ave. · Avail. now

$749

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 825 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Rental Houses, 3751 Powell Ave., Louisville, KY 40215 - 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Fenced Rental Home - Cute 2 bedroom, 1 bath home located in the south end of Louisville. This home comes with a huge fenced in back yard, central air, and a utility room which is extended out from the kitchen. Although there is no driveway, there is alley access in the rear for off-street parking. You have an outbuilding in the back yard for lawn equipment or extra storage. Convenient location. Close to the bus line, expressway, and Wyandotte Park.

(RLNE2032031)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3751 Powell Ave. have any available units?
3751 Powell Ave. has a unit available for $749 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Louisville, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Louisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3751 Powell Ave. have?
Some of 3751 Powell Ave.'s amenities include pet friendly, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3751 Powell Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
3751 Powell Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3751 Powell Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3751 Powell Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 3751 Powell Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 3751 Powell Ave. offers parking.
Does 3751 Powell Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3751 Powell Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3751 Powell Ave. have a pool?
No, 3751 Powell Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 3751 Powell Ave. have accessible units?
No, 3751 Powell Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 3751 Powell Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3751 Powell Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
