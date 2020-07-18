Amenities
Rental Houses, 3751 Powell Ave., Louisville, KY 40215 - 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Fenced Rental Home - Cute 2 bedroom, 1 bath home located in the south end of Louisville. This home comes with a huge fenced in back yard, central air, and a utility room which is extended out from the kitchen. Although there is no driveway, there is alley access in the rear for off-street parking. You have an outbuilding in the back yard for lawn equipment or extra storage. Convenient location. Close to the bus line, expressway, and Wyandotte Park.
(RLNE2032031)