All apartments in Louisville
Find more places like 3609 Craig Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Louisville, KY
/
3609 Craig Ave
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:34 AM

3609 Craig Ave

3609 Craig Avenue · (502) 896-2595
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Louisville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3609 Craig Avenue, Louisville, KY 40215
Jacobs

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3609 Craig Ave · Avail. now

$949

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1305 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Rental Houses, 3609 Craig Ave., Louisville, KY 40215 - 4 to 5 Bedroom 1 Bath Basement Rental Home - Cute recently renovated 4 to 5 bedroom, 1 bath home located in the south end of Louisville off Taylor Blvd by Expressway. This 4 bedroom has it all. A full unfinished basement, central air, and washer/dryer hook-ups. Convenient location. Close to bus line, expressways, shopping and University of Louisville. Get your app in now before this little gem is gone! Rent to Own and Rent with Option to Buy available on this home

(RLNE4590925)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3609 Craig Ave have any available units?
3609 Craig Ave has a unit available for $949 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Louisville, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Louisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3609 Craig Ave have?
Some of 3609 Craig Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3609 Craig Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3609 Craig Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3609 Craig Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3609 Craig Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3609 Craig Ave offer parking?
No, 3609 Craig Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3609 Craig Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3609 Craig Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3609 Craig Ave have a pool?
No, 3609 Craig Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3609 Craig Ave have accessible units?
No, 3609 Craig Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3609 Craig Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3609 Craig Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3609 Craig Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Views at Crescent Hill
2201 Biljana Dr
Louisville, KY 40206
Falcon Crest Apartments, Condos, and Patio Homes
3800 Falcon Crest Dr
Louisville, KY 40219
Urban Flats
735 S 2nd St
Louisville, KY 40202
Elevate at NuLu Apartment Homes
510 S Shelby St
Louisville, KY 40202
Bradford Mills Lofts
1124 Reutlinger Avenue
Louisville, KY 40204
Mount Vernon
6733 Caribbean Ln
Louisville, KY 40219
Springs at La Grange
10500 Drumlin Drive
Louisville, KY 52077
Vesta Derby Oaks
3237 Utah Avenue
Louisville, KY 40215

Similar Pages

Louisville 1 BedroomsLouisville 2 Bedrooms
Louisville Dog Friendly ApartmentsLouisville Pet Friendly Places
Louisville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jeffersonville, INNew Albany, INClarksville, INSeymour, IN
Shelbyville, KYFrankfort, KYLyndon, KYRadcliff, KY
St. Matthews, KYNorth Vernon, INProspect, KYShively, KY

Nearby Neighborhoods

OkolonaNewburgFern Creek
Old LouisvilleClifton HeightsValley Station
Central Business DistrictPhoenix Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

Bellarmine UniversityUniversity of Louisville
The Southern Baptist Theological SeminarySpalding University
Jefferson Community and Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity