3012 Rexford Way

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room on-site laundry parking garage

- Beautiful curved and graded cobblestone walkway to the arched wood & glass double front doors. This home is 3118 sq ft featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, this home has been fully renovated over the past 5 years. New landscaping,new appliances,HVAC,Electric & Roof . 2nd floor laundry room, full basement is half finished/half storage. Finished garage,new flooring,Woodmode cabinets, granite counters,arched doorways & solid wood doors. This home has an open floor plan with hardwood floors, crown molding, zoned lighting, & ceiling fans. Large formal living/foyer room with surround sound, wood burning fireplace, a bar area with a copper sink & wine cooler. Dining room with desk area & adjoining kitchen. Large updated bath on the main level of the home with an above counter vessel sink, tile floor, and chandelier lighting. Stunning kitchen with new custom self-closing cabinets, stainless appliances with double oven, gas range with pot filler, French door refrigerator, microwave, granite counter-tops, breakfast island,& tile back-splash. Up the exposed stairwell with metal bolsters to the second level is the ginormous master suite,skylights,walk in closet with custom closet/drawers,& master bath with double glass shower area with seat, double sink area, Jacuzzi tub,& private commode. Laundry area has been added for convenience. There is also 3 additional good size bedrooms and a full bath with glass doors on this level.

The partially finished downstairs can be used for a family room,game room,office area,or more! A second laundry hook up is located in the unfinished area. The finished garage can be used for entertaining as there are insulated walls, 18'W garage door with arched windows and automatic closures, side door with window, water connection for secondary refrigerator. Out back in the large private yard there is a patio area with a covered area for entertaining,and partially bricked/wood fence.

*Sorry NO Smoking! *Small pet under 35lbs considered with deposit.

(Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Resident to verify all information.)

**Lease required through 4/30/2021**



(RLNE5285275)