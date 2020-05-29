All apartments in Louisville
3012 Rexford Way
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:32 AM

3012 Rexford Way

3012 Rexford Way · (502) 459-7070
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3012 Rexford Way, Louisville, KY 40205
Hayfield Dundee

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3012 Rexford Way · Avail. now

$2,695

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 3118 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
garage
- Beautiful curved and graded cobblestone walkway to the arched wood & glass double front doors. This home is 3118 sq ft featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, this home has been fully renovated over the past 5 years. New landscaping,new appliances,HVAC,Electric & Roof . 2nd floor laundry room, full basement is half finished/half storage. Finished garage,new flooring,Woodmode cabinets, granite counters,arched doorways & solid wood doors. This home has an open floor plan with hardwood floors, crown molding, zoned lighting, & ceiling fans. Large formal living/foyer room with surround sound, wood burning fireplace, a bar area with a copper sink & wine cooler. Dining room with desk area & adjoining kitchen. Large updated bath on the main level of the home with an above counter vessel sink, tile floor, and chandelier lighting. Stunning kitchen with new custom self-closing cabinets, stainless appliances with double oven, gas range with pot filler, French door refrigerator, microwave, granite counter-tops, breakfast island,& tile back-splash. Up the exposed stairwell with metal bolsters to the second level is the ginormous master suite,skylights,walk in closet with custom closet/drawers,& master bath with double glass shower area with seat, double sink area, Jacuzzi tub,& private commode. Laundry area has been added for convenience. There is also 3 additional good size bedrooms and a full bath with glass doors on this level.
The partially finished downstairs can be used for a family room,game room,office area,or more! A second laundry hook up is located in the unfinished area. The finished garage can be used for entertaining as there are insulated walls, 18'W garage door with arched windows and automatic closures, side door with window, water connection for secondary refrigerator. Out back in the large private yard there is a patio area with a covered area for entertaining,and partially bricked/wood fence.
*Sorry NO Smoking! *Small pet under 35lbs considered with deposit.
(Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Resident to verify all information.)
**Lease required through 4/30/2021**

(RLNE5285275)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3012 Rexford Way have any available units?
3012 Rexford Way has a unit available for $2,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Louisville, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Louisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3012 Rexford Way have?
Some of 3012 Rexford Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3012 Rexford Way currently offering any rent specials?
3012 Rexford Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3012 Rexford Way pet-friendly?
No, 3012 Rexford Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Louisville.
Does 3012 Rexford Way offer parking?
Yes, 3012 Rexford Way does offer parking.
Does 3012 Rexford Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3012 Rexford Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3012 Rexford Way have a pool?
No, 3012 Rexford Way does not have a pool.
Does 3012 Rexford Way have accessible units?
No, 3012 Rexford Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3012 Rexford Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3012 Rexford Way does not have units with dishwashers.
