All apartments in Louisville
Find more places like 2518 Valley Vista Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Louisville, KY
/
2518 Valley Vista Rd
Last updated June 15 2020 at 4:11 AM

2518 Valley Vista Rd

2518 Valley Vista Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Louisville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2518 Valley Vista Road, Louisville, KY 40205
Belknap

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
game room
parking
garage
BEST buy for a ranch 3-4 Bedroom, 2 full ranch in Metro Louisville. ONE story living in quiet & convenient 40205, between Clayton and Dundee Way. UPDATES! The remodeled kitchen has granite countertops & all stainless steel appliances, including a 5 burner gas stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, and microwave. The 2nd bathroom has also been remodeled with Carrara floor tile & a walk-in shower. There are replacement windows throughout AND the furnace/ roof are only 4 yrs old. CHARACTER! You'll LOVE the random width, pegged, hardwood flooring throughout the first floor, including the bedrooms. The living room has recessed lighting, built-in bookshelves, and a gas fireplace. Just behind the living room is a wonderful office. This home is LOADED with ''bonus areas''. Accessible from both the kitchen & the dining room is a screened porch, also recently renovated. The lower level walkout has a 4th bedroom (not in count online), exercise room, a game room, and a laundry. Please note this home has a 2 car tandem garage, which looks like a 1 car by its width.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2518 Valley Vista Rd have any available units?
2518 Valley Vista Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Louisville, KY.
How much is rent in Louisville, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Louisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2518 Valley Vista Rd have?
Some of 2518 Valley Vista Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2518 Valley Vista Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2518 Valley Vista Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2518 Valley Vista Rd pet-friendly?
No, 2518 Valley Vista Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Louisville.
Does 2518 Valley Vista Rd offer parking?
Yes, 2518 Valley Vista Rd does offer parking.
Does 2518 Valley Vista Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2518 Valley Vista Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2518 Valley Vista Rd have a pool?
No, 2518 Valley Vista Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2518 Valley Vista Rd have accessible units?
No, 2518 Valley Vista Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2518 Valley Vista Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2518 Valley Vista Rd has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heatherstone Apartment Homes
6408 Six Mile Ln
Louisville, KY 40218
King George Apartments
3309 River Chase Ct
Louisville, KY 40218
The Baxter
1221 East Broadway
Louisville, KY 40204
The Lofts Of Broadway
419 Finzer St
Louisville, KY 40203
Woodbridge
1000 Glenridge Dr
Louisville, KY 40242
Jefferson Green
1253 Mccawley Road
Louisville, KY 40219
Cardinal Village
1800 S 2nd St
Louisville, KY 40208
Axis on Lexington
303 Axis Dr
Louisville, KY 40206

Similar Pages

Louisville 1 BedroomsLouisville 2 Bedrooms
Louisville Dog Friendly ApartmentsLouisville Pet Friendly Places
Louisville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jeffersonville, INNew Albany, INClarksville, INSeymour, IN
Shelbyville, KYFrankfort, KYLyndon, KYRadcliff, KY
St. Matthews, KYNorth Vernon, INProspect, KYShively, KY

Nearby Neighborhoods

OkolonaNewburgFern Creek
Old LouisvilleClifton HeightsValley Station
Central Business DistrictPhoenix Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

Bellarmine UniversityUniversity of Louisville
The Southern Baptist Theological SeminarySpalding University
Jefferson Community and Technical College