2518 Valley Vista Rd

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym game room parking garage

BEST buy for a ranch 3-4 Bedroom, 2 full ranch in Metro Louisville. ONE story living in quiet & convenient 40205, between Clayton and Dundee Way. UPDATES! The remodeled kitchen has granite countertops & all stainless steel appliances, including a 5 burner gas stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, and microwave. The 2nd bathroom has also been remodeled with Carrara floor tile & a walk-in shower. There are replacement windows throughout AND the furnace/ roof are only 4 yrs old. CHARACTER! You'll LOVE the random width, pegged, hardwood flooring throughout the first floor, including the bedrooms. The living room has recessed lighting, built-in bookshelves, and a gas fireplace. Just behind the living room is a wonderful office. This home is LOADED with ''bonus areas''. Accessible from both the kitchen & the dining room is a screened porch, also recently renovated. The lower level walkout has a 4th bedroom (not in count online), exercise room, a game room, and a laundry. Please note this home has a 2 car tandem garage, which looks like a 1 car by its width.