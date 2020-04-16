All apartments in Louisville
Find more places like 2515 Brownsboro Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Louisville, KY
/
2515 Brownsboro Road
Last updated April 22 2020 at 4:24 AM

2515 Brownsboro Road

2515 Brownsboro Road · (502) 822-2190
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Louisville
See all
Clifton Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2515 Brownsboro Road, Louisville, KY 40206
Clifton Heights

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit A · Avail. now

$725

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
all utils included
parking
air conditioning
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 1BD/1BA lower level apartment comes with off street parking, personal and secured storage in basement, central A/C, coined laundry in the basement, oven and fridge included.

All utilities included

Deposit $725

$250 pet fee for cats

no dogs

Disclaimer: To be considered for this property, you must have verifiable income of 3 times the annual rent, unless rent is paid by a third party. You must provide a landlord reference, and have given proper notice of move ou
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2515 Brownsboro Road have any available units?
2515 Brownsboro Road has a unit available for $725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Louisville, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Louisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2515 Brownsboro Road have?
Some of 2515 Brownsboro Road's amenities include pet friendly, all utils included, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2515 Brownsboro Road currently offering any rent specials?
2515 Brownsboro Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2515 Brownsboro Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2515 Brownsboro Road is pet friendly.
Does 2515 Brownsboro Road offer parking?
Yes, 2515 Brownsboro Road does offer parking.
Does 2515 Brownsboro Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2515 Brownsboro Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2515 Brownsboro Road have a pool?
No, 2515 Brownsboro Road does not have a pool.
Does 2515 Brownsboro Road have accessible units?
No, 2515 Brownsboro Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2515 Brownsboro Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2515 Brownsboro Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2515 Brownsboro Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Falcon Crest Apartments, Condos, and Patio Homes
3800 Falcon Crest Dr
Louisville, KY 40219
The Grove At Lyndon
7716 Sundance Dr
Louisville, KY 40222
Cooper Creek
4807 Cooper Village Ter
Louisville, KY 40219
Waterford Place Apartment Homes
4105 Waterford Cir
Louisville, KY 40207
Vue at 3rd
537 S 3rd St
Louisville, KY 40202
Legends at Indian Springs
11000 Indian Legends Dr
Louisville, KY 40241
Haven on Tucker
1411 Tucker Station Road
Louisville, KY 40299
Axis on Lexington
303 Axis Dr
Louisville, KY 40206

Similar Pages

Louisville 1 BedroomsLouisville 2 Bedrooms
Louisville Dog Friendly ApartmentsLouisville Pet Friendly Places
Louisville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jeffersonville, INNew Albany, INClarksville, INSeymour, IN
Shelbyville, KYFrankfort, KYLyndon, KYRadcliff, KY
St. Matthews, KYNorth Vernon, INProspect, KYShively, KY

Nearby Neighborhoods

OkolonaNewburgFern Creek
Old LouisvilleClifton HeightsValley Station
Central Business DistrictPhoenix Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

Bellarmine UniversityUniversity of Louisville
The Southern Baptist Theological SeminarySpalding University
Jefferson Community and Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity