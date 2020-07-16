1932 Frankfort Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Sweet Frankfort Ave. location! Wonderful renovated townhome apt. on 2nd and 3rd floors of this Victorian duplex. Despite modern amenities, you get cool touches, exposed brick, high ceilings, tall windows. Along with beautiful hardwood floors, custom tiled bath, open concept, you'll find fantastic suede granite counters, stainless appliances (gas range) & full size stack W/D. Large bedroom on main level & den that could be used as a bedroom. The top deck is all yours & you share the cool front porch. Top level has large bedroom & private bath with step in shower. Great roommate setup. Can't beat the location--easy trip downtown and so many great restaurants just steps away, Hilltop, Silver Dollar, Varanese, Osaka, J Gumbos, etc. 1 rear parking spot. Abundant street parking.