Home
/
Louisville, KY
/
1932 Frankfort Ave
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:10 AM

1932 Frankfort Ave

1932 Frankfort Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1932 Frankfort Avenue, Louisville, KY 40206
Clifton

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Sweet Frankfort Ave. location! Wonderful renovated townhome apt. on 2nd and 3rd floors of this Victorian duplex. Despite modern amenities, you get cool touches, exposed brick, high ceilings, tall windows. Along with beautiful hardwood floors, custom tiled bath, open concept, you'll find fantastic suede granite counters, stainless appliances (gas range) & full size stack W/D. Large bedroom on main level & den that could be used as a bedroom. The top deck is all yours & you share the cool front porch. Top level has large bedroom & private bath with step in shower. Great roommate setup. Can't beat the location--easy trip downtown and so many great restaurants just steps away, Hilltop, Silver Dollar, Varanese, Osaka, J Gumbos, etc. 1 rear parking spot. Abundant street parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1932 Frankfort Ave have any available units?
1932 Frankfort Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Louisville, KY.
How much is rent in Louisville, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Louisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1932 Frankfort Ave have?
Some of 1932 Frankfort Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1932 Frankfort Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1932 Frankfort Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1932 Frankfort Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1932 Frankfort Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Louisville.
Does 1932 Frankfort Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1932 Frankfort Ave offers parking.
Does 1932 Frankfort Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1932 Frankfort Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1932 Frankfort Ave have a pool?
No, 1932 Frankfort Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1932 Frankfort Ave have accessible units?
No, 1932 Frankfort Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1932 Frankfort Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1932 Frankfort Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
