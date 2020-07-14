All apartments in Louisville
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

1848 Frankfort Ave

1848 Frankfort Avenue · (502) 797-5956
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1848 Frankfort Avenue, Louisville, KY 40206
Clifton

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,400

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1308 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
recently renovated
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
Are you looking for a super clean rental home that is in a fantastic location, completely updated and move in ready? Then you just found your new home. 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bath, granite counters, tons of storage, hardwood and tile floors 1st floor unit with Washer/Dryer and Internet included, located off Frankfort Ave in Clifton. Shared common space and walking distance to restaurants and shops. Location Location Location. email Owner for showing request doubletpropertymanagement@gmail.com Apply here: https://home.cozy.co/apply/#!/1066712

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1848 Frankfort Ave have any available units?
1848 Frankfort Ave has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Louisville, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Louisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1848 Frankfort Ave have?
Some of 1848 Frankfort Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1848 Frankfort Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1848 Frankfort Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1848 Frankfort Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1848 Frankfort Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Louisville.
Does 1848 Frankfort Ave offer parking?
No, 1848 Frankfort Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1848 Frankfort Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1848 Frankfort Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1848 Frankfort Ave have a pool?
No, 1848 Frankfort Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1848 Frankfort Ave have accessible units?
No, 1848 Frankfort Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1848 Frankfort Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1848 Frankfort Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
