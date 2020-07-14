1848 Frankfort Ave

Amenities

Are you looking for a super clean rental home that is in a fantastic location, completely updated and move in ready? Then you just found your new home. 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bath, granite counters, tons of storage, hardwood and tile floors 1st floor unit with Washer/Dryer and Internet included, located off Frankfort Ave in Clifton. Shared common space and walking distance to restaurants and shops. Location Location Location. email Owner for showing request doubletpropertymanagement@gmail.com Apply here: https://home.cozy.co/apply/#!/1066712