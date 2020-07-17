1721 W Lee St

Amenities
Cute 2 bedroom 1 bath House with Basement & Garage - Property Id: 308906
This cute two-bedroom 1 bath house sits perfectly on a quiet street and includes updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, new windows and A/C unit, beautiful hardwood flooring throughout, full basement with two additional living/entertainment spaces, washer & dryer hookups, spacious fenced in backyard with a huge 2 car garage, and loads of additional parking. This listing wont last long!
Renter will be responsible for all utilities and lawn care. $500 Deposit + $495 Non-refundable admin fee.
***Open to all interested parties. Section 8 applicants are welcomed to apply contingent upon Section 8 inspection and application approval***
IN ORDER TO PROCESS YOUR APPLICATION, WE NEED YOU TO PROVIDE US THE FOLLOWING:
1. Separate completed application for anyone 18+ years old that will be living at the property.
2. Proof of income for all applicants
3. A non-refundable screening fee per application that can be paid online prior to submitting your application. NO PERSONAL CHECKS
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/308906
No Dogs Allowed
