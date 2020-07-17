All apartments in Louisville
Find more places like 1721 W Lee St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Louisville, KY
/
1721 W Lee St
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:30 AM

1721 W Lee St

1721 West Lee Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Louisville
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1721 West Lee Street, Louisville, KY 40210
Algonquin

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Cute 2 bedroom 1 bath House with Basement & Garage - Property Id: 308906

This cute two-bedroom 1 bath house sits perfectly on a quiet street and includes updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, new windows and A/C unit, beautiful hardwood flooring throughout, full basement with two additional living/entertainment spaces, washer & dryer hookups, spacious fenced in backyard with a huge 2 car garage, and loads of additional parking. This listing wont last long!

Renter will be responsible for all utilities and lawn care. $500 Deposit + $495 Non-refundable admin fee.

***Open to all interested parties. Section 8 applicants are welcomed to apply contingent upon Section 8 inspection and application approval***

IN ORDER TO PROCESS YOUR APPLICATION, WE NEED YOU TO PROVIDE US THE FOLLOWING:
1. Separate completed application for anyone 18+ years old that will be living at the property.
2. Proof of income for all applicants
3. A non-refundable screening fee per application that can be paid online prior to submitting your application. NO PERSONAL CHECKS
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/308906
Property Id 308906

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5900854)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1721 W Lee St have any available units?
1721 W Lee St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Louisville, KY.
How much is rent in Louisville, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Louisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1721 W Lee St have?
Some of 1721 W Lee St's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1721 W Lee St currently offering any rent specials?
1721 W Lee St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1721 W Lee St pet-friendly?
No, 1721 W Lee St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Louisville.
Does 1721 W Lee St offer parking?
Yes, 1721 W Lee St offers parking.
Does 1721 W Lee St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1721 W Lee St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1721 W Lee St have a pool?
No, 1721 W Lee St does not have a pool.
Does 1721 W Lee St have accessible units?
No, 1721 W Lee St does not have accessible units.
Does 1721 W Lee St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1721 W Lee St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AMP Luxury Apartments
2030 Frankfort Ave
Louisville, KY 40206
Valley Farms Apartment Homes
10200 Renaissance Valley Way
Louisville, KY 40272
Elevate at NuLu Apartment Homes
510 S Shelby St
Louisville, KY 40202
The Reserve at Lindsay
2601 Lindsay Ave
Louisville, KY 40206
Royal Arms of Louisville
1900 Bashford Manor Ln
Louisville, KY 40218
The Ivy
3300 Altabrook Drive
Louisville, KY 40245
Victory Knoll
11950 Victory Knoll Circle
Louisville, KY 40243
The Avery
7025 Bronner Cir
Louisville, KY 40218

Similar Pages

Louisville 1 BedroomsLouisville 2 Bedrooms
Louisville Dog Friendly ApartmentsLouisville Pet Friendly Places
Louisville Studio ApartmentsJefferson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jeffersonville, INNew Albany, INClarksville, INSeymour, IN
Frankfort, KYLyndon, KYRadcliff, KYSt. Matthews, KY
Shelbyville, KYProspect, KYJeffersontown, KYVine Grove, KY

Nearby Neighborhoods

OkolonaNewburgFern Creek
Clifton HeightsValley StationOld Louisville
Central Business DistrictPhoenix Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

Bellarmine UniversityUniversity of Louisville
The Southern Baptist Theological SeminarySpalding University
Jefferson Community and Technical College