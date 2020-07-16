1601 Spring Drive, #19

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated courtyard

Luxury Highlands Condo - This Remarkable 2 bedroom, 2 bath condominium which is located at the corner of Spring and Bonnycastle near Cherokee park. This Condo has so much to offer! Just a short stroll to shops and restaurants on Bardstown Road, this secured 1600 square feet condo unit was remodeled to maintain the craftsmanship of the era while adding some modern upgrades & conveniences. You will find elegant refinished hardwood floors, tall ceilings, arched doorways, wood doors, wide moldings, and lots of over-sized windows which enhance the elegance and charm to this condo. Some of the modern improvements have included adding new lighting fixtures, hardware, granite counter ops, kitchen cabinets, bathroom tile, and washer/dryer hook-ups.



There is a shared garage and this unit has one space. A small work out room can also be found in the building as well as a storage unit for this condo. Another exterior features include a grand courtyard with a fountain for relaxing outdoors and enjoying the ambiance of the area.



***Water/Sewer,Trash,& Recycling included.



Sorry NO smoking!

A small pet under 35 lbs considered.



(Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Resident to verify all information.)



