1601 Spring Drive, #19

1601 Spring Drive · (502) 459-7070
Location

1601 Spring Drive, Louisville, KY 40205
Cherokee Seneca

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1601 Spring Drive, #19 · Avail. now

$1,995

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
courtyard
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Luxury Highlands Condo - This Remarkable 2 bedroom, 2 bath condominium which is located at the corner of Spring and Bonnycastle near Cherokee park. This Condo has so much to offer! Just a short stroll to shops and restaurants on Bardstown Road, this secured 1600 square feet condo unit was remodeled to maintain the craftsmanship of the era while adding some modern upgrades & conveniences. You will find elegant refinished hardwood floors, tall ceilings, arched doorways, wood doors, wide moldings, and lots of over-sized windows which enhance the elegance and charm to this condo. Some of the modern improvements have included adding new lighting fixtures, hardware, granite counter ops, kitchen cabinets, bathroom tile, and washer/dryer hook-ups.

There is a shared garage and this unit has one space. A small work out room can also be found in the building as well as a storage unit for this condo. Another exterior features include a grand courtyard with a fountain for relaxing outdoors and enjoying the ambiance of the area.

***Water/Sewer,Trash,& Recycling included.

Sorry NO smoking!
A small pet under 35 lbs considered.

(Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Resident to verify all information.)

(RLNE4555030)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1601 Spring Drive, #19 have any available units?
1601 Spring Drive, #19 has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Louisville, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Louisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1601 Spring Drive, #19 have?
Some of 1601 Spring Drive, #19's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1601 Spring Drive, #19 currently offering any rent specials?
1601 Spring Drive, #19 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1601 Spring Drive, #19 pet-friendly?
No, 1601 Spring Drive, #19 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Louisville.
Does 1601 Spring Drive, #19 offer parking?
Yes, 1601 Spring Drive, #19 offers parking.
Does 1601 Spring Drive, #19 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1601 Spring Drive, #19 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1601 Spring Drive, #19 have a pool?
No, 1601 Spring Drive, #19 does not have a pool.
Does 1601 Spring Drive, #19 have accessible units?
No, 1601 Spring Drive, #19 does not have accessible units.
Does 1601 Spring Drive, #19 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1601 Spring Drive, #19 does not have units with dishwashers.
