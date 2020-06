Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

PERFECT FOR 4 STUDENTS! 4 large bedrooms, two on each level with full bath. Excellent condition wit upgraded kitchen and baths. Hardwood floors, fireplace, sunroom and first floor laundry room. Clean! Beautifully kept property with small fenced rear yard, deck and 1 car garage. 2 car wide drive and off street parking. Credit and background checks required. Will do long term lease also. No cats.