Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

1558 Bardstown Road 1

1558 Bardstown Road · No Longer Available
Location

1558 Bardstown Road, Louisville, KY 40205
Deer Park

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Newly renovated - inside and out!! - Property Id: 283921

A great place to live, study, work, and play! Short walk to many dining, shopping, and nightlife options right on Bardstown road. Near the Cherokee Park, Cherokee Golf Course, Mid City Mall, University of Louisville, Bellarmine University, and Sullivan University. Enjoy the convenience of on-site coin-operated laundry and free off-street parking for one car per apartment. Water, sewer, and trash removal included. Tenants pay for electricity and all other utilities. No pets. No smoking.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/283921
Property Id 283921

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5791774)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

