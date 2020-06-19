1558 Bardstown Road 1.

Amenities

parking recently renovated some paid utils range oven refrigerator

Newly renovated - inside and out!! - Property Id: 283921



A great place to live, study, work, and play! Short walk to many dining, shopping, and nightlife options right on Bardstown road. Near the Cherokee Park, Cherokee Golf Course, Mid City Mall, University of Louisville, Bellarmine University, and Sullivan University. Enjoy the convenience of on-site coin-operated laundry and free off-street parking for one car per apartment. Water, sewer, and trash removal included. Tenants pay for electricity and all other utilities. No pets. No smoking.

No Pets Allowed



