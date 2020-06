Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities

Charming, clean and comfortable carriage house apartment with privacy and security. Wood floors and in unit laundry. Located close to downtown. Walk to UofL, dining, and Central Park. Includes utilities. Minimum 3 month lease.

No pets, no smoking. Furniture provided with additional fee, if requested. Please text or call for showing. 502.435.0885