Last updated April 19 2020 at 1:31 AM

1325 Huntoon Avenue

1325 Huntoon Avenue · (502) 822-2190
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1325 Huntoon Avenue, Louisville, KY 40215
Iroquois

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
For lease is this two bedroom home on quiet street near Iroquois high school. Has has been rehabbed with hardwood floors, updated appliances and renovated bathroom. Home comes with washer dryer, garage with power door and fully fenced in backyard. Tenant pays all utilities.

Service Animals and Emotional Support animals are not considers pets under the no pet policy

Deposit $750

$500 pet fee

Disclaimer: To be considered for this property, you must have verifiable income of 3 times the annual rent, unless rent is paid by a third party. You must provide a landlord reference, and have given proper notice of move out.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1325 Huntoon Avenue have any available units?
1325 Huntoon Avenue has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Louisville, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Louisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1325 Huntoon Avenue have?
Some of 1325 Huntoon Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1325 Huntoon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1325 Huntoon Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1325 Huntoon Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1325 Huntoon Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1325 Huntoon Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1325 Huntoon Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1325 Huntoon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1325 Huntoon Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1325 Huntoon Avenue have a pool?
No, 1325 Huntoon Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1325 Huntoon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1325 Huntoon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1325 Huntoon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1325 Huntoon Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
