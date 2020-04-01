1325 Huntoon Avenue

Amenities

For lease is this two bedroom home on quiet street near Iroquois high school. Has has been rehabbed with hardwood floors, updated appliances and renovated bathroom. Home comes with washer dryer, garage with power door and fully fenced in backyard. Tenant pays all utilities.



Service Animals and Emotional Support animals are not considers pets under the no pet policy



Deposit $750



$500 pet fee



Disclaimer: To be considered for this property, you must have verifiable income of 3 times the annual rent, unless rent is paid by a third party. You must provide a landlord reference, and have given proper notice of move out.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.