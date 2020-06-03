1320 Hepburn Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Spacious Highlands Apartment/Great Location - Property Id: 297013



Stunning, Renovated and Large. 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom with lots of storage.This street is a Highland's favorite. 1000 sq ft featuring:

2 Walk in closets/ one with w/d hookups

Central Heating and Air

Stainless Steel Dishwasher

Beautiful Pocket Doors for either open space or privacy

Remote Controlled Ceiling Fans

Extra spacious kitchen with an a/great for entertaining

Rooms large enough to do double duty

Hardwood Floors

2 Beautiful Fireplaces

Backyard Deck

Quiet area, yet close to shopping, entertainment, dining, post office and library

Very Clean

Responsive management



12 month lease, non-smoking unit. Application fee is paid directly to the screening service, and if your credit is not well established, options may be discussed

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/297013

Property Id 297013



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5843542)