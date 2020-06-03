1320 Hepburn Ave

Amenities
Spacious Highlands Apartment/Great Location - Property Id: 297013
Stunning, Renovated and Large. 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom with lots of storage.This street is a Highland's favorite. 1000 sq ft featuring:
2 Walk in closets/ one with w/d hookups
Central Heating and Air
Stainless Steel Dishwasher
Beautiful Pocket Doors for either open space or privacy
Remote Controlled Ceiling Fans
Extra spacious kitchen with an a/great for entertaining
Rooms large enough to do double duty
Hardwood Floors
2 Beautiful Fireplaces
Backyard Deck
Quiet area, yet close to shopping, entertainment, dining, post office and library
Very Clean
Responsive management
12 month lease, non-smoking unit. Application fee is paid directly to the screening service, and if your credit is not well established, options may be discussed
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/297013
No Pets Allowed
