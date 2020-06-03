All apartments in Louisville
1320 Hepburn Ave

1320 Hepburn Avenue · (502) 517-7857
Location

1320 Hepburn Avenue, Louisville, KY 40204
Highlands

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1175 · Avail. now

$1,175

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Spacious Highlands Apartment/Great Location - Property Id: 297013

Stunning, Renovated and Large. 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom with lots of storage.This street is a Highland's favorite. 1000 sq ft featuring:
2 Walk in closets/ one with w/d hookups
Central Heating and Air
Stainless Steel Dishwasher
Beautiful Pocket Doors for either open space or privacy
Remote Controlled Ceiling Fans
Extra spacious kitchen with an a/great for entertaining
Rooms large enough to do double duty
Hardwood Floors
2 Beautiful Fireplaces
Backyard Deck
Quiet area, yet close to shopping, entertainment, dining, post office and library
Very Clean
Responsive management

12 month lease, non-smoking unit. Application fee is paid directly to the screening service, and if your credit is not well established, options may be discussed
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/297013
Property Id 297013

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5843542)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1320 Hepburn Ave have any available units?
1320 Hepburn Ave has a unit available for $1,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Louisville, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Louisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1320 Hepburn Ave have?
Some of 1320 Hepburn Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1320 Hepburn Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1320 Hepburn Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1320 Hepburn Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1320 Hepburn Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Louisville.
Does 1320 Hepburn Ave offer parking?
No, 1320 Hepburn Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1320 Hepburn Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1320 Hepburn Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1320 Hepburn Ave have a pool?
No, 1320 Hepburn Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1320 Hepburn Ave have accessible units?
No, 1320 Hepburn Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1320 Hepburn Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1320 Hepburn Ave has units with dishwashers.
