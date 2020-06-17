All apartments in Louisville
Last updated May 4 2020 at 9:44 PM

1312 Barret Ave

1312 Barret Avenue · (502) 523-9885
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1312 Barret Avenue, Louisville, KY 40204
Tyler Park

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,000

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 820 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
This beautiful apartment is within walking distance of both Tyler and Cherokee Parks. It has an airy floor plan with lots of character and charm. Natural sunlight floods through the windows in every room. Newly refinished hardwood floors continue throughout the home and lead into the nice-sized bedroom, hallway, and newly updated bathroom with vanity sink. Plenty of closet space and additional storage are conveniently found throughout. The kitchen offers beautiful cabinetry, stainless steel whirlpool appliances, granite countertops. Other amenities include off street parking, secure, additional storage room and washer/dryer hookups in the basement. Nestled in one of the finest locations in the Highlands Castlewood area. A short walk thru the tree-lined streets to parks, coffee shops, grocery, dining and more. Five minute drive to downtown or easy bus line to U of L.

Pets are limited to one dog not to exceed 30 lbs. A $350 Non-refundable pet deposit and an additional $50/mo pet surcharge is required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1312 Barret Ave have any available units?
1312 Barret Ave has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Louisville, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Louisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1312 Barret Ave have?
Some of 1312 Barret Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1312 Barret Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1312 Barret Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1312 Barret Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1312 Barret Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1312 Barret Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1312 Barret Ave does offer parking.
Does 1312 Barret Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1312 Barret Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1312 Barret Ave have a pool?
No, 1312 Barret Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1312 Barret Ave have accessible units?
No, 1312 Barret Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1312 Barret Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1312 Barret Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
