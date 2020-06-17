1312 Barret Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters hardwood floors w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar parking

This beautiful apartment is within walking distance of both Tyler and Cherokee Parks. It has an airy floor plan with lots of character and charm. Natural sunlight floods through the windows in every room. Newly refinished hardwood floors continue throughout the home and lead into the nice-sized bedroom, hallway, and newly updated bathroom with vanity sink. Plenty of closet space and additional storage are conveniently found throughout. The kitchen offers beautiful cabinetry, stainless steel whirlpool appliances, granite countertops. Other amenities include off street parking, secure, additional storage room and washer/dryer hookups in the basement. Nestled in one of the finest locations in the Highlands Castlewood area. A short walk thru the tree-lined streets to parks, coffee shops, grocery, dining and more. Five minute drive to downtown or easy bus line to U of L.



Pets are limited to one dog not to exceed 30 lbs. A $350 Non-refundable pet deposit and an additional $50/mo pet surcharge is required.