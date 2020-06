Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This cozy first floor studio apartment is walking distance to multiple shops and restaurants on Frankfort Ave. You can't beat the location. It is on a quiet street where you can enjoy relaxing on the front porch. This recently remodeled studio apartment features a separate bedroom, and combined living area /kitchen. The unit features lots of built in cabinets and shelving and has nice closet space. Appliances include refrigerator, gas stove, and microwave. Hardwood floors make for a clean look. The space is cozy but well planned. Minimal furnishings are needed. This includes access to a washer and dryer in the building. Water included in rent. Pets are upon approval with pet fees. Non smokers only