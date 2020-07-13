All apartments in Lexington
Last updated April 22 2020 at 9:18 AM

779 Della

779 Della Drive · (859) 309-9648
Location

779 Della Drive, Lexington, KY 40504
Skycrest

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,095

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
You're sure to love this adorable ranch home! The minute you enter this home you're welcomed by a large living room with hardwood flooring and fresh paint throughout. The dining room is adjacent to the living room and kitchen, which features brand new stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. This lovely ranch home also features three spacious bedrooms and one bathroom. Fully fenced in backyard with a 1 car, detached garage. Conveniently located within close proximity to major Lexington hospitals, downtown, University of Kentucky and many great restaurants and shops neaarby. Tenant pays E, W, & G. Pet friendly following standard breed restrictions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 779 Della have any available units?
779 Della has a unit available for $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lexington, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lexington Rent Report.
What amenities does 779 Della have?
Some of 779 Della's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 779 Della currently offering any rent specials?
779 Della is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 779 Della pet-friendly?
Yes, 779 Della is pet friendly.
Does 779 Della offer parking?
Yes, 779 Della offers parking.
Does 779 Della have units with washers and dryers?
No, 779 Della does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 779 Della have a pool?
No, 779 Della does not have a pool.
Does 779 Della have accessible units?
No, 779 Della does not have accessible units.
Does 779 Della have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 779 Della has units with dishwashers.
