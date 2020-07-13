Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

You're sure to love this adorable ranch home! The minute you enter this home you're welcomed by a large living room with hardwood flooring and fresh paint throughout. The dining room is adjacent to the living room and kitchen, which features brand new stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. This lovely ranch home also features three spacious bedrooms and one bathroom. Fully fenced in backyard with a 1 car, detached garage. Conveniently located within close proximity to major Lexington hospitals, downtown, University of Kentucky and many great restaurants and shops neaarby. Tenant pays E, W, & G. Pet friendly following standard breed restrictions.