Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace

The Bell Ct. neighborhood is one of the most sought after in Lexington! Bike or walk downtown in this historic neighborhood. This completely updated 2 bedroom is move-in ready! The second floor apartment features beautiful windows that allow tons of natural light. Large bedrooms with plenty of closet space, hardwood floors, large upgraded bathroom, separate laundry, fully updated kitchen with fireplace, ample parking and much more. Don't miss this adorable home in the heart of Bell Ct!