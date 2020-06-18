All apartments in Lexington
Lexington, KY
376 S Upper
Last updated June 5 2020 at 2:23 AM

376 S Upper

376 South Upper Street · (859) 255-6706
Location

376 South Upper Street, Lexington, KY 40508
Historic South Hill

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Incredible location, between downtown and campus. This condo is a nice mix of modern amenities and historic charm. Fully furnished. 2 Bedroom, one bath, open concept kitchen, spacious living room, dining room, and even basement storage. Original hardwood floors, 3 non working yet charming fireplaces, granite counter tops, stainless steal appliances, two large porches, washer and dryer included. Short walk to a wide variety of dining and entertainment. Offered furnished or unfurnished. Available Now! Don't miss out on the chance to call this condo home!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 376 S Upper have any available units?
376 S Upper has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lexington, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lexington Rent Report.
What amenities does 376 S Upper have?
Some of 376 S Upper's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 376 S Upper currently offering any rent specials?
376 S Upper isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 376 S Upper pet-friendly?
No, 376 S Upper is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lexington.
Does 376 S Upper offer parking?
No, 376 S Upper does not offer parking.
Does 376 S Upper have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 376 S Upper offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 376 S Upper have a pool?
No, 376 S Upper does not have a pool.
Does 376 S Upper have accessible units?
No, 376 S Upper does not have accessible units.
Does 376 S Upper have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 376 S Upper has units with dishwashers.
