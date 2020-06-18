376 S Upper

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Incredible location, between downtown and campus. This condo is a nice mix of modern amenities and historic charm. Fully furnished. 2 Bedroom, one bath, open concept kitchen, spacious living room, dining room, and even basement storage. Original hardwood floors, 3 non working yet charming fireplaces, granite counter tops, stainless steal appliances, two large porches, washer and dryer included. Short walk to a wide variety of dining and entertainment. Offered furnished or unfurnished. Available Now! Don't miss out on the chance to call this condo home!!