307 Lakeshore Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room on-site laundry pool table

Generously Furnished Equestrian Retreat: Walk in, Sit down, and Relax. 3/2 - with master suite; 1500 sf first floor with 1000 sf finished basement (fully equipped game room and laundry w/ w/d) and storage areas; many windows, good sunlight. Three big screen TVs: LR, Master, Game Room, Kitchen - Fully furnished updated: induction cooktop, double wall oven, stainless steel frig, dishwasher (all new appliances); granite counters, rolling island with seating; new cookware, dishes, silverware, glass and barware. Downstairs Game Room - leather sectional seating for watching the big ball game or movie; pool table/air hockey convertible table; foosball table, dart board, and game table for card and board games. Adjacent laundry room (large capacity w/d) This retreat is located In the heart of 40502; directly across from Henry Clay HS; partially fenced back yard; great biking/walking with easy access to downtown, U of K, Keeneland and I-75. Come take a look. The perfect home away from home.