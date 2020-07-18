All apartments in Lexington
Find more places like 307 Lakeshore Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lexington, KY
/
307 Lakeshore Drive
Last updated July 17 2020 at 4:23 AM

307 Lakeshore Drive

307 Lakeshore Drive · (859) 721-2121
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lexington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

307 Lakeshore Drive, Lexington, KY 40502
Shriners

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
pool table
Generously Furnished Equestrian Retreat: Walk in, Sit down, and Relax. 3/2 - with master suite; 1500 sf first floor with 1000 sf finished basement (fully equipped game room and laundry w/ w/d) and storage areas; many windows, good sunlight. Three big screen TVs: LR, Master, Game Room, Kitchen - Fully furnished updated: induction cooktop, double wall oven, stainless steel frig, dishwasher (all new appliances); granite counters, rolling island with seating; new cookware, dishes, silverware, glass and barware. Downstairs Game Room - leather sectional seating for watching the big ball game or movie; pool table/air hockey convertible table; foosball table, dart board, and game table for card and board games. Adjacent laundry room (large capacity w/d) This retreat is located In the heart of 40502; directly across from Henry Clay HS; partially fenced back yard; great biking/walking with easy access to downtown, U of K, Keeneland and I-75. Come take a look. The perfect home away from home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 307 Lakeshore Drive have any available units?
307 Lakeshore Drive has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lexington, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lexington Rent Report.
What amenities does 307 Lakeshore Drive have?
Some of 307 Lakeshore Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 307 Lakeshore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
307 Lakeshore Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 307 Lakeshore Drive pet-friendly?
No, 307 Lakeshore Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lexington.
Does 307 Lakeshore Drive offer parking?
No, 307 Lakeshore Drive does not offer parking.
Does 307 Lakeshore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 307 Lakeshore Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 307 Lakeshore Drive have a pool?
No, 307 Lakeshore Drive does not have a pool.
Does 307 Lakeshore Drive have accessible units?
No, 307 Lakeshore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 307 Lakeshore Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 307 Lakeshore Drive has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 307 Lakeshore Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Forty 57
4057 Mooncoin Way
Lexington, KY 40515
Cedarwood Apartments
180 Codell Dr
Lexington, KY 40509
Lexington Villas
200 Alsab Ct
Lexington, KY 40509
Cross Keys & Woodridge
1565 Alexandria Dr #3C
Lexington, KY 40504
Racquet Club
3900 Crosby Dr
Lexington, KY 40515
Chinoe Creek Apartments
3522 Creekwood Dr
Lexington, KY 40502
Caballo Crossing
522 Hollow Creek Road
Lexington, KY 40511
Campus Court at Red Mile
935 Red Mile Rd
Lexington, KY 40504

Similar Pages

Lexington 1 BedroomsLexington 2 Bedrooms
Lexington Apartments with ParkingLexington Dog Friendly Apartments
Lexington Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Florence, KYGeorgetown, KYNicholasville, KY
Frankfort, KYIndependence, KYShelbyville, KY
Harrodsburg, KYRichmond, KY

Nearby Neighborhoods

Liberty Area
Gainesway

Apartments Near Colleges

Bluegrass Community and Technical CollegeUniversity of Kentucky
Georgetown College
Gateway Community and Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity