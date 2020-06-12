/
2 bedroom apartments
28 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Georgetown, KY
17 Units Available
Haverford Place
101 Haverford Path, Georgetown, KY
2 Bedrooms
$900
1134 sqft
Haverford Place is ready to welcome you home! Located in scenic Georgetown, KY, our newly renovated apartment homes have plenty of features and amenities to offer.
3 Units Available
Colt's Crossing
159 Elkhorn Meadows Dr, Georgetown, KY
2 Bedrooms
$769
816 sqft
Between I-75 and Hwy 62 south of Highway 460, apartments of Colt's Crossing are modest and well designed with hardwood floors. Pet-friendly, the complex offers on-site laundry. Community includes playground, bbq grill and an on-site concierge.
Results within 10 miles of Georgetown
10 Units Available
Cross Keys & Woodridge
1565 Alexandria Dr #3C, Lexington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$775
861 sqft
Cross Keys and Woodridge Apartments is conveniently located off of Alexandria Drive near Versailles Rd.
7 Units Available
Derby Pointe
1218 Winburn Drive, Lexington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$725
975 sqft
Fully Remodeled One & Two Bedroom Units Available. All New Light & Bright Apartments with New Wood Look Flooring, New Carpet, New Cabinets & Counter Tops, New Windows and New Balconies.
7 Units Available
Campus Court at Red Mile
935 Red Mile Rd, Lexington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$579
850 sqft
Close to the college campus, nightlife and entertainment. On-site resort-style pool and clubhouse, indoor basketball court and ample green space. Spacious interiors with open floor plans and plenty of options.
Cardinal Valley
10 Units Available
The Preakness
733 Hillrise Court, Lexington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$800
924 sqft
Experience great living at Preakness Apartments in Lexington! We offer a variety of floorplans with great property amenities such as a picnic and playground area, laundromat, and plenty of space for you and/or your pet to get some fresh air.
3 Units Available
Thoroughbred Crossings
1346 Village Dr, Lexington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$800
930 sqft
Welcome Home to Thoroughbred Crossing conveniently located near shops, dining, libraries, Kentucky Horse Park, and the University of Kentucky. All utilities are included in these spacious renovated apartments.
10 Units Available
Caballo Crossing
522 Hollow Creek Road, Lexington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$750
750 sqft
Caballo Crossing we are conveniently located to shopping, dining, entertainment, and minutes from Downtown Lexington and the University of Kentucky.
Georgetown
1 Unit Available
458 Michigan Street
458 Michigan Street, Lexington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$700
700 sqft
458 Michigan Street Available 07/10/20 Large 2 Bedroom House! All Electric! - New flooring! Separate dining room and laundry room for a full size washer/dryer! Covered front and two side porches, large yard! Storage area off side porch! All
1 Unit Available
724 Shropshire Avenue
724 Shropshire Avenue, Lexington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$775
724 Shropshire Avenue Available 06/19/20 Newly Remodeled! All Electric! Large 2 Bedroom! - This newly remodeled house has all laminate flooring, a large open living room and dine-in kitchen! Lots of cabinet and counter space! Many windows to let in
North Pointe Neighbors
1 Unit Available
324 Turfway Drive
324 Turfway Drive, Lexington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$875
324 Turfway Drive Available 06/15/20 North Pointe - Welcome home to this cozy 2 bed, 2.5 bath townhome. This unit has w/d hook ups and kitchen with appliances. Gas heat and central air. NO pets. No smoking.
Castlewood
1 Unit Available
425 Park View Ave.
425 Park View Avenue, Lexington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$895
1087 sqft
425 Park View Ave.
1 Unit Available
1760 McCullough Dr #4
1760 Mccullough Drive, Lexington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$725
975 sqft
Fully Remodeled One & Two Bedroom Units Available. All New Light & Bright Apartments with New Wood Look Flooring, New Carpet, New Cabinets & Counter Tops, New Windows and New Balconies.
West Suburb
1 Unit Available
525 W Main Street
525 West Main Street, Lexington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
Fully furnished rental in heart of downtown This 2BD/2BA open condo is located directly across the street from Rupp Arena, Heritage Hall (New Lexington Convention Center being Built).
Historic South Hill
1 Unit Available
376 S Upper
376 South Upper Street, Lexington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
Incredible location, between downtown and campus. This condo is a nice mix of modern amenities and historic charm. Fully furnished. 2 Bedroom, one bath, open concept kitchen, spacious living room, dining room, and even basement storage.
Castlewood
1 Unit Available
1101 Bryan Avenue
1101 Bryan Avenue, Lexington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$850
Great location on this remodeled home! Available for rent, so call or apply today. You don't want to miss this single story home right across from Castlewood Park. New HVAC, kitchen, bathroom, roof, electrical, plumbing, flooring, etc.
1 Unit Available
1646 Maywick View Lane
1646 Maywick View Lane, Lexington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$750
This duplex offers 2 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom. Gas-heat
North Upper Street
1 Unit Available
222 Midland
222 Midland Ave, Lexington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Modern town home living, near shopping, dining, and parks!!! High end finishes, stainless steal appliances, washer/dryer included, private patio, granite counter tops, eat in kitchen, no exterior maintenance.
Masterson Station
1 Unit Available
2790 Mable Lane
2790 Mable Lane, Lexington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Luxury, Low-Maintenance 2000 sq. ft. all brick townhome. 2 BR/ 2 full BA/2 1/2 BA w/ a private office in the basement. Neutral colors throughout. Enjoy the low-maintenance living w/ beautiful hardwood floors & ceramic tile throughout the first floor.
Historic South Hill
1 Unit Available
257 S Limestone
257 South Limestone, Lexington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
AVAILABLE NOW: Beautiful condo located at 257 S. Limestone or also known as Kimball House Square. This is an older home that was converted into two condos. Unit 201 is the upstairs condo.
Downtown Lexington
1 Unit Available
153 N Limestone
153 North Limestone, Lexington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$995
This condo features exposed brick and ductwork, hardwood floors and downtown views! Located within a secure building, new appliances, washer/dryer and parking included.
Masterson Station
1 Unit Available
338 Furlong View Court
338 Furlong View Court, Lexington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$975
Quiet & Convenient 2 BR/ 2 1/2 BA Townhouse. Only 3 miles from downtown Lexington & 1.5 miles from a brand new 24-hour Krogers grocery. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac within walking distance to the neighborhood clubhouse and pool.
Gratz Park
1 Unit Available
207 N Upper
207 North Upper Street, Lexington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
Unique downtown space can be office or residential or a combination of the two-live where you work. Free adjacent parking in private lot. Four rooms plus full bath plus kitchen. Second floor space. All hardwood floors. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED.
1 Unit Available
1150 Horsemans Lane
1150 Horsemans Lane, Lexington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$895
Huge 2 bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom town home very close to UK or downtown. Large formal dining area thaqt could be used for office. Private back deck, all appliances including washer and dryer. Available for August 2020. 48 Hour notice to show.
