pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:17 AM
28 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Georgetown, KY
Last updated July 13 at 06:12am
6 Units Available
Colt's Crossing
159 Elkhorn Meadows Dr, Georgetown, KY
2 Bedrooms
$780
816 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$870
947 sqft
Between I-75 and Hwy 62 south of Highway 460, apartments of Colt's Crossing are modest and well designed with hardwood floors. Pet-friendly, the complex offers on-site laundry. Community includes playground, bbq grill and an on-site concierge.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Haverford Place
101 Haverford Path, Georgetown, KY
1 Bedroom
$830
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Haverford Place is ready to welcome you home! Located in scenic Georgetown, KY, our newly renovated apartment homes have plenty of features and amenities to offer.
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
130 Sutton Place Boulevard
130 Sutton Place Blvd, Georgetown, KY
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
Lovely, spacious, 2 story home in the Sutton Place Subdivision. Features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bath, and 1,863 Square feet of living space.
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
100 Dunlap Drive
100 Dunlap Drive, Georgetown, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
FOR RENT in Scott Co. 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage, all electric. Pets are allowed. We do not accept Section 8 housing. $50 non-refundable application fee is required.
Results within 10 miles of Georgetown
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
10 Units Available
Caballo Crossing
522 Hollow Creek Road, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$675
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
750 sqft
Make your new home at the charming Caballo Crossing. Conveniently located minutes from downtown Lexington, these newly renovated apartments boast fresh updates to delightfully cozy living spaces offering all utilities included.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:27am
3 Units Available
Derby Pointe
1218 Winburn Drive, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$710
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$725
975 sqft
Fully Remodeled One & Two Bedroom Units Available. All New Light & Bright Apartments with New Wood Look Flooring, New Carpet, New Cabinets & Counter Tops, New Windows and New Balconies.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
10 Units Available
Cross Keys & Woodridge
1565 Alexandria Dr #3C, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$675
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
861 sqft
Welcome home to Cross Keys and Woodridge! Conveniently located just minutes from Downtown, Cross Keys and Woodridge grants its residents access to the abundance of shopping, restaurants, and recreational activities Lexington has to offer.
Verified
Last updated April 28 at 02:01pm
7 Units Available
Campus Court at Red Mile
935 Red Mile Rd, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$859
562 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$579
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to the college campus, nightlife and entertainment. On-site resort-style pool and clubhouse, indoor basketball court and ample green space. Spacious interiors with open floor plans and plenty of options.
Verified
Last updated June 4 at 03:30pm
10 Units Available
Cardinal Valley
The Preakness
733 Hillrise Court, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$675
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
924 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Experience great living at Preakness Apartments in Lexington! We offer a variety of floorplans with great property amenities such as a picnic and playground area, laundromat, and plenty of space for you and/or your pet to get some fresh air.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
1 Unit Available
Thoroughbred Crossings
1346 Village Dr, Lexington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$835
930 sqft
Welcome home to Thoroughbred Crossing! Conveniently located near local shopping, restaurants, and entertainment; these freshly renovated apartments have all utilities included, giving you, and your wallet, peace of mind with one handy payment! Take
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Castlewood
217 Arceme Avenue
217 Arceme Avenue, Lexington, KY
3 Bedrooms
$875
1352 sqft
217 Arceme Avenue Available 07/17/20 Huge 3BR/1BA House w/Back Yard and Off Street Parking! - Huge, single story, 3BD/1BA house! Carpeted throughout, built in shelving, walk-in closet, separate dining room with full sized washer/dryer hook-ups!
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Masterson Station
2905 Sandersville Road
2905 Sandersville Road, Lexington, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1350 sqft
2905 Sandersville Road Available 08/14/20 Beautiful home located in Masterson Station! - Nice ranch home with fireplace in great room for warmth and atmosphere. The eat-in kitchen provides a range, refrigerator, and dishwasher.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
647 N Limestone
647 North Limestone, Lexington, KY
3 Bedrooms
$950
1337 sqft
This home has lots of great updates and plenty of space. The rooms are all good sized and it could even be used as a 4 bedroom if that fits your needs.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Aylesford Place-Woodland Park
113-2 Hagerman Court
113 Hagerman Ct, Lexington, KY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$1,800
1250 sqft
113-2 Hagerman Court Available 07/30/20 PRICE DROP!! - 6 Bedrooms DuplexWalking Distance to Campus! - *Newly updated kitchen *New Floors and HVAC * $300 PER person/month * Off Street Parking Spots Pre-Leasing for July 2020.
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
336 Silver Creek
336 Silver Creek Way, Lexington, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
Gorgeous Single Family Ranch! Master bedroom features ensuite, garden tub and walk in closet.. Features 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Kitchen with dining area includes refrigerator, range and dishwasher.
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
2364 Shandon Drive
2364 Shandon Drive, Lexington, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
This 3 bedroom, 1,5 bath home is located in the desirable Shandon Park subdivision.
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
144 Carriage Lane
144 Carriage Lane, Midway, KY
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
Midway Beauty! This home is all you've been looking for. A 2-story home on a corner lot with lots of room on nearly half acre lot .
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Historic South Hill
275 S Limestone Street
275 South Limestone, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This top floor 2 bedroom, 1 full bath apartment features carpet and fresh paint throughout. Kitchen includes refrigerator and range. Separate utility room with washer/dryer hookup. Pet friendly following standard breed restrictions.
Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
Aylesford Place-Woodland Park
261 Lyndhurst PL - 106
261 Lyndhurst Place, Lexington, KY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$750
467 sqft
Fantastic location, walkscore 91, Wifi included! .Save in many ways here, with no need for car save $ and short walk to most everything save time. 1.5 blocks walk to UK, 3 blocks to the center of Lex.
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
255 Carlisle Avenue
255 Carlisle Avenue, Lexington, KY
3 Bedrooms
$895
This newly renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bath ranch style home is ready for a new tenant! With fresh paint and new LVP flooring throughout, this property features a spacious living room, dining area and kitchen with dishwasher, refrigerator and gas stove.
Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
Meadows-Loudon
934 Marcellus Drive
934 Marcellus Drive, Lexington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$850
672 sqft
!!!NEW LISTING ADORABLE 2 BEDROOM HOME!!! - Come check out our newly remodeled 2 bedroom house.
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
Masterson Station
2758 Sandersville Road
2758 Sandersville Road, Lexington, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
This BRAND NEW 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is ready for its first tenant! The first floor features an open concept living room/ kitchen with back deck that is perfect for entertaining.
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
2250 Spurr Road
2250 Spurr Road, Lexington, KY
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
Offering half off first month rent!!! New Construction Home in the Coventry Subdivision!!! 4 bedroom with 2.5 bath 2 Car Garage nice back yard. Completion Date 12/31/2019
Last updated February 28 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Bryan Station
181 Beverly Avenue
181 Beverly Avenue, Lexington, KY
3 Bedrooms
$995
Off Old Paris Rd. Convenient to I-75 and close to shopping and dining! Stone and siding ranch with good space and nice yard located on a dead-end street. This home has 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, spacious living room and kitchen.
